Biden Has Not Met w/ Full Cabinet Since End of 2023

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden, who is facing pressure from Democrats to drop out of the 2024 race because he is a senile old man, has not held a full Cabinet meeting since the beginning of October 2023 and left its members in the dark about his both physical and mental conditions.

Biden and his administration have been attempting to reassure supporters that he is capable of leading effectively and running for a second term after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump late last month in which he showed to the entire world once again that he is not supposed to be in the White House.

The Daily Wire reported that the last full Cabinet meeting took place more than half a year ago on Oct. 2, 2023, citing one unnamed secretary who said members of the Cabinet were uncertain of how the 81-year-old was doing because they hardly ever get to see Biden.

Before closed-door Cabinet meetings — when they had been taking place — it was usual for them to submit questions and talking points to White House aides in advance, the anonymous sources said, adding that the gatherings were “not free-wheeling, and pretty well-orchestrated.”

The White House tried to defend its decision by sharing a statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who said that the story described the Cabinet meetings as “standard practice for any administration” because “there should not be a surprise in Cabinet meetings.”

House Republicans previously pressed Kamala Harris to get a majority of the Cabinet to remove the president from office using the 25th Amendment, at least since February, after a special counsel report that spoke about Biden exhibiting memory problems was released.

On July 10, 2024, they cranked up the pressure on the White House when Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-K.Y., subpoenaed three of Biden’s staffers after it was revealed that they were seeking to cover up Biden’s declining cognitive state.