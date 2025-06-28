Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why She’s So Sad and Fat

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rosie O’Donnell, the self-proclaimed “actor” and “activist,” revealed Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s first term drove her into depression, overeating and drinking too much.

She made this confession during a Tuesday interview on The Chris Cuomo Project podcast, while explaining why she fled to Ireland after Trump’s 2024 landslide win.

“I wasn’t one of those people who said, ‘If he gets elected, I’m going to move.’ I knew that I would never move because I’m very much a homebody and I like to be near my kids … but I really felt this was self-preservation for me,” O’Donnell said.

“Because during his first go-round, it was very difficult and I got myself into some bad places, you know. I was very, very depressed. I was overeating. I was overdrinking. I was so depressed, Chris,” she added.

So now Rosie O’Donnell is blaming President Trump for the fact that she’s drunk and overweight. That’s all on you sister! “I was overeating, I was overdrinking.”pic.twitter.com/Z7xCDkuMBR — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) June 25, 2025

O’Donnell, a longtime Trump critic, confessed in a May 11 TikTok video that she relocated to Ireland on Jan. 15 to get away from Trump.

“It hurt my heart that America believed the lies about him and then it broke my heart to be in a business that creates and sells those lies for profit, you know,” she told Cuomo. “It was very heavy to tell you the truth then I knew in order for me to be a good parent to this 12-year-old child that I’ve got to be around for 20 more years.”

Despite her wealth, O’Donnell also claimed she needed to flee to Ireland in search of government services for her child, whom she described as “non-binary.”

“I need to take care of myself and coming to Ireland was totally a way to take care of myself and my non-binary autistic child who’s going to need services and help, and counseling and all the things that he’s threatening to cut in his horrible plan of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ which is big, beautiful bullsh*t,’ frankly,” O’Donnell said.