Monday, December 16, 2024

Rosie O’Donnell Loses It after Trump Named Person of the Year

'There wasn't one person you could think of who deserved it more than that lying, rapist, criminal guy?'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Rosie O’Donnell
Rosie O’Donnell / IMAGE: @OliLondonTV via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Leftist celebrity Rosie O’Donnell had a meltdown on TikTok Saturday over President-elect Donald Trump being named Time magazine’s person of the year.

In her nearly 10-minute rant, she called out the magazine for bestowing Trump with the award.

@rosie this angry rant has curses in it – beware – 👽👽👽👽👽👽👽👽👽 #ufosightings #msm #america #theworld ♬ original sound – Rosie ODonnell

“Man of the year? Donald Trump?” O’Donnell said. “Well, f**k you, Time magazine.”

The comedian proceeded to complain and launched a series of attacks on Trump.

“How about most dangerous man of the year? How about most criminal man of the year?” she continued. “How about the worst president we’ve ever had… of the year.”

O’Donnell also took issue with it being called man of the year instead of a gender neutral title.

She called the outlet “patriarchal f**ks,” but failed to mention that it was actually changed to “person of the year” in 1999.

She later called out the establishment media and claimed they did not tell the truth about the soon to be president.

“You’re not doing your job. And you haven’t since he came down that escalator,” O’Donnell continued. “If you had told the truth about him from the beginning… we wouldn’t be in this position.”

In her ramblings, she falsely accused Trump of being a rapist.

ABC News was forced to pay Trump millions in a defamation lawsuit over false claims he was found liable for “rape.” 

“There wasn’t one person you could think of who deserved it more than that lying, rapist, criminal guy?” she said.

O’Donnell ramped up her social media posting since Trump won the presidential election.

Earlier in the month, O’Donnell revealed she had herpes and said “MAGA people” were taunting her over it.

In addition to TikTok, O’Donnell also bashed Trump on Instagram over his plan to pardon Jan. 6 protesters.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
- Advertisement -
