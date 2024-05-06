Spies No More Among Us: RNC Cans NeverTrump Lawyer w/ Ties to Marc Elias

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The Republican National Committee “pushed out” its former chief counsel, NeverTrump lawyer Charlie Spies, as the party leadership moves slowly closer to its base under new co-chairs Lara Trump and Michael Whatley, NBC reported.

Despite declaring that elections “can’t be rigged” during a 2021 CPAC panel on election integrity, the Gateway Pundit reported that Spies was a close friend of notorious left-wing lawyer Marc Elias—the architect of the Steele Dossier, among many other nefarious political schemes—which undoubtedly gave him an intimate knowledge of the Left’s unrelenting efforts to rig elections.

As soon as Democrats sent their best Election stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to Broward County they miraculously started finding Democrat votes. Don’t worry, Florida – I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

According to RNC spokesperson Danielle Alvarez, Spies resigned due to time constraints.

“Charlie approached RNC Chief of Staff, Chris LaCivita, about potential time commitment conflicts and it was agreed that, while we appreciate and value Charlie’s expertise and professionalism, he cannot do this role full time and still maintain the obligations to his law firm that he has spent years successfully building,” Alvarez said.

Spies himself told CNN that he owed it to his law practice to resign from his post at the RNC.

“Working full time at the RNC wasn’t the right fit with my law firm client commitments, but I will remain focused on getting President Trump and Republicans at all levels elected in November,” he said.

Still, other insiders say that the center-left lawyer was pressured to go by a party that is dedicated more than ever to helping Trump win the 2024 election.

Triggered by the possibility that Republicans would want only Republican lawyers in the RNC, Alex Floyd, the Democratic National Committee rapid response director, expressed concerns that the Republican Party was becoming a party of election deniers.

Floyd called it “an election denier litmus test for new hires” and implied that Spies may have been “purged for disagreeing with Trump’s dangerous conspiracy theories” about America’s post-COVID elections.