Rep. Raskin Whines as Latest J6 Propaganda Doc Flops

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A new liberal documentary about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising was released last week, but its producers and the people featured in the show are complaining that it has received little to no fanfare.

The documentary, titled The Sixth, was released by A24, the same studio that produced the controversial summer blockbuster Civil War. The show is reportedly available to rent on Apple, Amazon and a variety of other platforms.

However, those involved in the doc expected A24, Amazon and others to devote more marketing resources to The Sixth, according to a Friday article in Politico.

“The documentary about a real domestic clash was unmentioned on the list of A24 films on the company’s website right before its release. Though The Sixth is scheduled to go public on May 3, the film is also weirdly absent from A24’s ordinarily robust social media accounts,” Politico reported.

“People who were interviewed for the film were also told that it would be streaming on its release day as part of Amazon’s Prime Video service. But now that’s not happening either, and may not happen until after the election.”

Rep. Jamie Raksin, D-NY, who’s featured heavily in the documentary, lamented its lack of publicity. Raksin also suggested that a right-wing conspiracy was behind the alleged suppression.

“I was telling people they’d be able to access it on Prime Video. And then [A24] told us that although that was the original understanding, it was now not going to be available for streaming on Prime Video and people would have to pay for it. That obviously will change by millions the number of people who will see it,” Raskin told Politico.

“I think it would absolutely sweep the country if it were made available to the public easily. But former President Donald Trump and right-wing forces in the country are on a daily basis trying to rewrite the history of what happened,” he said.

To its credit, Politico said it’s unlikely that any right-wing forces suppressed the Hollywood documentary. Alexandra Pelosi, who made one of the previous Jan. 6 documentaries, made similar remarks.

“I made a Jan. 6th documentary that came out last December, and I was on The View!,” she told Politico. “I don’t think Hollywood is afraid of it.”

