Saturday, March 16, 2024

Biden to Americans Stranded in Haiti: Escape ‘At Your Own Risk’

'Travel to Cap-Haitien is conducted at your own risk...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / IMAGE: @WiseSquirrel_ via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden administration extended assistance to Americans trapped in Haiti amidst violent turmoil and allegations of cannibalism. However, the aid came with a disturbing caveat. 

The Department of State informed stranded Americans on Friday that they could be evacuated from Haiti, but only if they managed to reach the northern part of the island, approximately 120 miles (or 6 hours) away from the gang-controlled capital.

More unsettlingly, the State Department emphasized that those undertaking the journey to Cap-Haïtien International Airport would be doing so at their own risk. 

“We are arranging a charter flight for U.S. citizens with valid U.S. passports from Cap-Haitien to the U.S.,” the federal agency announced on Saturday via Twitter. “Travel to Cap-Haitien is conducted at your own risk.”

The Biden administration announced the evacuation plans two days after Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesperson, stated that there were no active plans to evacuate Americans from Haiti, emphasizing that they had been advising Americans to leave Haiti since 2020.

The partial evacuation follows the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry amid widespread violence and political unrest in Haiti, triggered by violent gangs demanding his ouster.

The violence escalated when Henry traveled to Kenya earlier this month seeking foreign assistance. However, upon departing Kenya, he was unable to safely land in Haiti after gangs seized control of the capital’s airport, Aeroport International Toussaint Louverture. 

Henry was denied entry to the Dominican Republic, the neighboring country with which he has clashed over illegal immigration. Ultimately, he landed in Puerto Rico, where he presumably remains.

The gang leader, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, issued further threats of violence if Henry did not step down. Chérizier allegedly spearheaded an uprising that led to the release of at least 4,000 incarcerated criminals. 

The violence prompted the Biden administration to order the evacuation of some U.S. personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti last week.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Southern Command deployed the U.S. Marine Fleet-Anti-terrorism Security Team to “maintain strong security capabilities” at the embassy. 

Also plaguing Haiti are allegations of cannibalism. A two-year-old video resurfaced showing a man from the “Cannibal Army” biting the skin of a burnt individual, presumably from an opposing gang.

Both federal and state governments in the U.S. have raised concerns about a potential increase in illegal immigration from Haitian individuals. The Dominican Republic is also conducting mass deportations.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
