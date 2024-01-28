Quantcast
Trump Camp Reached Out RFK Jr. for VP Role: ‘Anything’s Possible’

'I wouldn’t write it off by any means...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence Mal in Philadelphia. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Allies of Republican front-runner Donald Trump have reportedly reached out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., exploring the possibility of inviting him to join the Trump ticket for the 2024 presidential election, according to a New York Post report on Sunday. 

“Trump operatives expressed an interest in Kennedy early on, but it was all premature,” a person told the NY Post. The source alleged that the decision was made “right out of the box when Bobby announced” in 2023. 

“Anything’s possible. I wouldn’t write it off by any means,” the source continued. 

Initially, Kennedy Jr. declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination but later opted to run as an independent (while maintaining his leftist stance). Despite mounting speculation, he has rejected the notion of joining the Trump ticket as a Republican.

“No, I will not be Donald Trump’s vice president,” he said in 2023.  

Despite this, a donor supporting both Trump and Kennedy Jr. expressed optimism. “It’s very much behind the scenes at this stage. As we progress you might see it bubble up a little bit more,” the donor said, as reported by the NY Post. “Bobby can bring new people to the polls.” 

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon previously declared that a Trump-Kennedy Jr. ticket would lead to a “landslide” in the 2024 election. 

“If somehow it worked out [that] you could get Kennedy as a running mate — and I don’t know, that is far from even technically can happen because of the structure of the Democratic and Republican parties and ballot access and all that — you could get 60 percent or higher in the country and win a massive landslide,” he said. 

As Trump cements his status as the GOP front-runner and presumed nominee, speculation continues to grow regarding his potential choice for a running mate. 

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, are among the many individuals being named. 

