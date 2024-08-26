Quantcast
RFK Jr. Reveals Key Reasons for Endorsing Trump Ahead of 2024 Election

'We need, in this country, to reach a point where we love our children more than we hate each other...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the former third-party presidential candidate, detailed the main reasons behind his monumental endorsement of President Donald Trump for the 2024 election. 

RFK Jr. highlighted Trump’s willingness to unite the country and specifically praised Trump’s openness to his advice on various critical issues, including ending the war in Ukraine, fighting censorship and protecting children’s health.

“He invited me to form a unity government, and we agreed to be able to continue to criticize each other on issues on which we don’t agree—but these issues are so important for unifying our country. We need, in this country, to reach a point where we love our children more than we hate each other,” RKF Jr. said during an interview on Fox News Sunday with host Shannon Bream.

In response, Bream asked about any discussions on potential cabinet positions if Trump wins the 2024 election. 

“It’s a good unifying theme that I think a lot of people could get around, it’s how we get there…” she said of the endorsement. “Have you all negotiated over or talked about a cabinet position? A position within a Trump government in exchange for your endorsement?” 

RFK Jr. clarified, “No, there’s been no commitments. I met with President Trump, with his family, with his closest advisors and we just made a general commitment that we are going to work together.” 

His endorsement of Trump has drawn vitriolic attacks from his family. The Kennedys have long been associated with the Democratic Party, with his uncle, John F. Kennedy, having served as president, and his father as attorney general, U.S. senator and presidential candidate.

In response to these attacks, RFK Jr. expressed his continued love for his family despite the attacks.

