Quantcast
Tuesday, April 16, 2024

RFK Jr. Claims He Got Invite to Be Trump’s VP as MAGA PAC Targets Liberal Record

'NO ONE from the Trump Campaign ever approached RFK jr (or ever will) - one of the most LIBERAL and radical environmentalists in the country...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed this week that “emissaries” for former President Donald Trump asked him if he would serve as Trump’s vice president.

“President Trump calls me an ultra-left radical. I’m soooo liberal that his emissaries asked me to be his VP. I respectfully declined the offer,” Kennedy tweeted on Monday.

The comment followed a series of attacks on Kennedy by a Trump-backing super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc.

A new website launched by the group—called “Radical F***ing Kennedy,” in a play on the candidate’s initials—portrays Kennedy as a “radical liberal” and cites several policies he’s endorsed that align with the Democratic Party, including his support for the Green New Deal and his calls for reparations to black people.

In his tweet, Kennedy went on to argue that Trump’s team was attacking him because “Trump knows who actually can beat him.”

Trump’s campaign, however, denied that Kennedy was ever being considered for the role.

“@RobertfKennedJr … your [sic] a leftie loonie that would never be approached to be on the ticket..sorry!” tweeted Chris LaCivita, a Trump campaign senior adviser.

LaCivita also shared a statement from January, showing that the campaign had put to rest any speculation about the coalition ticket shortly after the New Hampshire primary, when Trump continued to battle ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley for the GOP nomination.

“NO ONE from the Trump Campaign ever approached RFK jr (or ever will) – one of the most LIBERAL and radical environmentalists in the country,” he said at the time in response to rumors published by Fox News.

MAGA Inc. also responded to Kennedy, sharing a clip from a 2008 interview he did with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, during which he claimed “voter ID laws are racist,” according to the super PAC.

They also shared past social-media posts Kennedy made, including one in which he praised then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, for banning fracking in the state, and another post in 2018, when Kennedy called the National Rifle Association “a terror group” after the Parkland school shooting in Florida.

On at least two occasions, Kennedy also vocally endorsed Hillary Clinton—first in her campaign for U.S. Senate, and later in the 2008 primary race against then-Sen. Barack Obama.

Unfortunately for him, Clinton not only declined to return the favor, but refused to acknoweledge him recently, telling Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that those complaining about the lack of fresh options in the 2020 rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden should “Get over yourself. Those are the two choices.”

Though Trump has begun to attack Kennedy more directly, calling him the “most radical Left candidate in the race,” the former president has also encouraged Democratic voters to back Kennedy, arguing he is a “better man than Joe Biden.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Military Servicemember Who Set Himself on Fire May Have Been Transgender

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com