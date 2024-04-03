Fickle Hillary Snubs Ex-Ally RFK Jr., Tells Voters to ‘Get Over Yourself’ and Accept ‘Two Choices’

(Headline USA) During an appearance Monday on The Tonight Show, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said voters who were upset about having to choose between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in this year’s election rematch needed to “get over” themselves.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked Clinton—who was there, ostensibly, to promote a Broadway show—what she would tell voters who were upset about having the same choices as in the 2020 election.



“Get over yourself. Those are the two choices,” Clinton responded, summarily disregarding the robust field of third-party candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as three who are actively running against Biden in the Democratic primary.

Kennedy notably endorsed Clinton over eventual nominee Barack Obama and campaigned on her behalf during the 2007 Democratic primary.

“Bobby has worked tirelessly to protect our environment and raise awareness about the dangers of global warming and pollution,” Clinton said in a statement at the time. “I’m deeply honored to have his support and counsel.”

Kennedy also released an ad on Clinton’s behalf during her 2000 Senate run, reassuring voters that the longtime Arkansas resident was a true “New Yorker” in spirit and a worthy inheritor of the seat once held by his late father.

Sadly, the political scion received no such reciprocity or acknowledgement of his current outside candidacy.

Rehashing a favorite talking point of hers almost verbatim, Clinton did acknowledge voters’ concerns about the 81-year-old Biden’s age, but she claimed the concerns about Trump were greater.

"One is old, and effective, and compassionate, has a heart and really cares about people. And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies," Clinton said.



She went on to argue that the choice between Trump and Biden shouldn’t be “hard” at all.

“I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice, really. I don’t understand it,” Clinton said.

“But we have to go through the election,” she lamented. “And hopefully people will realize what’s at stake, because it’s an existential question: What kind of country we’re gonna have, what kind of democracy we can have—and people who blow that off are not paying attention.”

Fallon then told the audience, “Yeah, so get out there and vote.”

Clinton, who is a year younger than Trump, has ramped up her involvement with the Biden victory effort, even offering her sage campaign advice to Vice President Kamala Harris.

That has prompted some to speculate that she might be running a shadow campaign in the event that Biden’s flagging health and public support force him to make an early exit, hoping for a rematch to vindicate her humiliating 2016 defeat.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.