Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Military Servicemember Who Set Himself on Fire May Have Been Transgender

'It became pretty clear, pretty quickly, that in some spaces Bushnell was using the name Lilly...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Aaron Bushnell
Aaron Bushnell: IMAGE: Twitter)

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Aaron Bushnell, an Air Force member who set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in D.C. in February, may have been a transgender, according to one transgender writer and researcher, Assigned Media reported.

Bushnell burned himself alive and recorded the footage on a Facebook live video in protest of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. “Free Palestine! Free Palestine!” he shouted repeatedly as his flesh burned. Eventually, the blaze was extinguished, but it was too late.

According to Isabelle Moreton of Australia, who spends time on the online world of transgenderism, Bushnell may have had a Twitch account whereby he went by the name “LillyAnarKitty.”

This username, Moreton suggested, indicates a high likelihood that Bushnell identified as transgender.

Moreton called it “the most transfeminine-coded username in existence.”

Though Moreton qualified the claim by saying that nothing has been resolved for sure, research revealed that through a “collective effort,” many people online have discovered that Bushnell’s life arc matches up with several transgender accounts which in some way or another involve the name “Lilly.”

“We used external moderating tools to, for example, grab the username history of the Twitch account and match its previous usernames with usernames on other sites,” Moreton said, describing their research method.

“We cross referenced those with Bushnell’s life story as it’s been reported in legacy media, and other information that was public about Bushnell.” They achieved this by matching a “Mastadon” account to Bushnell because the profile picture was his cat–a detail verified by his Facebook profile.

Ultimately, they concluded, “it became pretty clear, pretty quickly, that in some spaces Bushnell was using the name Lilly.”

