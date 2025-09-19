Trump to Import Korean ‘Expertise’ after Sparking Backlash w/ ICE Raid

(José Niño, Headline USA) In the aftermath of an ICE raid detaining hundreds of South Korean workers at a Georgia factory, President Donald Trump has moved to reassure foreign investors and ease diplomatic tensions by signaling support for bringing in foreign expertise in American industry.

According to a report by Axios, President Trump on Sunday welcomed foreign experts to train Americans in advanced manufacturing following a diplomatic crisis sparked by the mass detention of South Korean workers at a Georgia battery plant.

The controversy erupted earlier this month when Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted its largest single-site raid since Trump took office, arresting approximately 475 workers at a Hyundai-LG joint venture electric vehicle battery facility under construction in Ellabell, Georgia.

More than 300 South Korean nationals were among those detained, many of whom were shackled and transported to detention centers.

The images of detained workers in handcuffs sparked national outrage across South Korea’s political spectrum. Conservative outlet Chosun Ilbo condemned the operation as a “merciless arrest operation that cannot occur between allies,” while left-leaning Hankyoreh questioned whether this was an appropriate way for the United States to treat an ally.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau became the first senior American official to express regret over the incident during talks with South Korean First Vice Minister Park Yoon-joo in Seoul on Sunday. “Deputy Secretary Landau expressed deep regret over the incident and proposed using it as a turning point to improve the system and strengthen the South Korea-U.S. relationship,” Seoul’s Foreign Ministry stated.

“‘Deputy Secretary Landau expressed deep regret over the incident and proposed using it as a turning point to improve the system and strengthen the South Korea-U.S. relationship,’ the ministry said, adding that Landau said President Donald Trump had ‘high interest’ in the case.”… pic.twitter.com/hi8tvLdtKA — Derek J. Grossman (@DerekJGrossman) September 14, 2025

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick earlier blamed Hyundai for the visa complications, telling Axios that the company should have contacted him directly.

“I called up the Koreans, I said, oh, give me a break. Get the right visa and if you’re having problems getting the right visa, call me. I’ll call Kristi Noem,” Lutnick said. “We’ll help you get the right visa, but don’t do it the wrong way.”

Trump’s Truth Social post on Sunday appeared designed to reassure foreign investors while acknowledging America’s technological limitations.

“When Foreign Companies who are building extremely complex products, machines, and various other ‘things,’ come into the United States with massive Investments, I want them to bring their people of expertise for a period of time to teach and train our people how to make these very unique and complex products,” Trump wrote.

The president specifically mentioned critical sectors where America needs foreign expertise. “If we didn’t do this, all of that massive investment will never come in the first place. Chips, Semiconductors, Computers, Ships, Trains, and so many other products that we have to learn from others how to make, or, in many cases, relearn, because we used to be great at it, but not anymore,” he stated.

The raid threatens billions in Korean investment commitments. Hyundai alone plans to spend $26 billion on American auto and battery plants, while South Korea recently agreed to invest $350 billion in the United States under a broader trade deal per a report by Reuters.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson emphasized that legal pathways remain available. “Any foreign workers brought in for specific projects must enter the United States legally and with proper work authorizations. President Trump will continue delivering on his promise to make the United States the best place in the world to do business, while also enforcing federal immigration laws,” she said.

Trump concluded his social media statement with an apparent attempt at damage control. “I don’t want to frighten off or disincentivize Investment into America by outside Countries or Companies. We welcome them, we welcome their employees, and we are willing to proudly say we will learn from them, and do even better than them at their own ‘game,’ sometime into the not too distant future!” he wrote.

"… I don’t want to frighten off or disincentivize Investment into America by outside Countries or Companies. We welcome them, we welcome their employees, & we are willing to proudly say we will learn from them, & do even better than them at their own game." – President Trump pic.twitter.com/f5hYNedmNk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 14, 2025

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino