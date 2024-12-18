Report: Tucker Carlson Sabotaged Mike Pompeo’s Bid for Trump’s Cabinet

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) MAGA supporters rejoiced last month when Donald Trump backed away from rumors that he intended to name his former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to his Cabinet again.

MAGA has Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. to thank for Pompeo’s defeat, according to a Wednesday report in the Wall Street Journal.

“Carlson argued that he is a warmonger. He highlighted to the president-elect a list of grievances he holds against Pompeo, including what he said was an alleged plot by the then-secretary of state to assassinate WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange,” the Journal reported, citing multiple people with knowledge of Carlson’s efforts.

“Carlson and Donald Trump Jr., the president-elect’s eldest son, outlined what they said were the dangers of bringing neoconservatives into the administration—men and women, they claimed, who seek to control him, not serve him,” the Journal reported.

“They also argued that Pompeo had proven himself to be disloyal, the people said, pointing to Pompeo’s decision to distance himself from false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and comments he made that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol by Trump supporters was ‘unacceptable.’”

Carlson and Trump Jr.’s backdoor lobbying was successful. Trump announced the Saturday after his Election Day victory that he will not offer cabinet positions or any jobs at all to Pompeo or former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Haley ran unsuccessfully against Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024, while Pompeo was rumored to have considered doing the same. However, he opted out, claiming that the timing was not right. Pompeo, like Haley, spoke at the RNC and endorsed Trump.

Trump supporters widely opposed the prospects of Haley and Pompeo joining Trump’s second administration due to their “neocon” foreign policy views. While Pompeo professes to put America first, the staunch Zionist has a long track record of treasonous activity.

According to ABC News, Pompeo and then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin discussed invoking the 25th Amendment—the never-used constitutional process by which a vice president and a majority of cabinet officials may remove a president from office. Pompeo has denied such claims.

Perhaps even more seriously, Pompeo allegedly plotted to assassinate Assange for publishing classified CIA records. The Journal’s Wednesday article incorrectly reported that Carlson made this claim on the Joe Rogan Show without producing any evidence, but Yahoo News revealed the assassination plot about three years ago.

lol I also came here to complain about that. Hey Vivian, did your editor make you say that, or did you not know that Carlson's claim is underpinned by investigative journalism?https://t.co/d8cGLSYXZP — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 18, 2024

And according to Trump himself, Pompeo was the one who convinced him not to declassify records on the assassination of former President John. F. Kennedy. Trump revealed this on his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.