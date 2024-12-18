Critics Call Out Biden’s Gun-Control Hypocrisy after Hunter Pardon

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Conservatives recently called out Joe Biden’s recent gun control hypocrisy after he pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for various crimes, including the ones that were related to guns.

White House released Biden’s public statement after the alleged shooter in the Abundant Life Christian School shooting at Madison, Wisc., identified as Natalie Samantha Rupnow, murdered a substitute teacher and a fellow student and left others critically injured on Monday. Rupnow then committed suicide.

“Today, families in Madison, Wisconsin, are grieving the loss of those who were killed and wounded at Abundant Life Christian School. It’s shocking and unconscionable. We need Congress to act. Now,” Biden wrote. “We cannot continue to accept it as normal. Every child deserves to feel safe in their classroom. Students across our country should be learning how to read and write – not having to learn how to duck and cover.”

He then urged Congress to pass “commonsense gun safety laws: universal background checks, a national red flag law and ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

“We can never accept senseless violence that traumatizes children and their families and tears entire communities apart,” Biden added.

Conservatives on Twitter quickly pointed out Biden’s hypocrisy since he wasn’t so strict when his son was caught with a gun.

“Pretty balsey after literally just pardoning his own son for gun crimes,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

Pretty balsey after literally just pardoning his own son for gun crimes. https://t.co/qArexducRG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 17, 2024

Law professor and legal analyst Jonathan Turley also criticized Biden’s “call for greater background checks and enforcement [of gun control laws],” calling it “incongruous” since he “pardoned his own son on gun charges.”

President Biden’s call for greater background checks and enforcement was a bit incongruous after he pardoned his own son on gun charges. Moreover, the Wisconsin case only highlighted why these demands for gun control would not have impacted that case. https://t.co/iWyTgBwwCn — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 17, 2024

“HE LITERALLY JUST PARDONED HIS SON FOR GUN CRIMES!” Senior Writer at Real Clear Investigations Mark Hemingway wrote.

HE LITERALLY JUST PARDONED HIS SON FOR GUN CRIMES! https://t.co/IpGvieaSAI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 16, 2024

Other conservatives, like former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., pointed out that the problem is not with guns but instead with self-identifying “transgenders,” calling for “trans control.”

What about trans control instead? https://t.co/w47yIzvAhR — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) December 16, 2024

“Miserable commie bastards can’t even wait until the bodies are cold. It was never like this before Obama. I hate these people,” conservative political commentator Jesse Kelly wrote.

Miserable commie bastards can’t even wait until the bodies are cold. It was never like this before Obama. I hate these people. https://t.co/JIOkER1QV9 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 16, 2024

Others also pointed out that Biden didn’t bother releasing a statement after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered by Luigi Mangione, indicating that the Left only cares about the “danger” of guns when it benefits them.

“It’s all a script. Enough,” independent conservative journalist Kyle Becker wrote.