LAPD Pulled From Streets to Protect Kamala Harris after Secret Service Cancelation

(José Niño, Headline USA) Kamala Harris is now being protected by Los Angeles Police Department officers after President Donald Trump revoked her Secret Service detail, according to a report by the New York Post.

Local outlet FOX 11 revealed Wednesday that up to 14 members of the LAPD’s elite Metro Division have been reassigned from casework and crime-suppression duties to guard the former vice president.

One of the outlet’s crews even recorded an unmarked LAPD SUV with two plainclothes officers parked outside Harris’ Brentwood residence, where she lives with her husband Doug Emhoff after leaving Washington, D.C.

Trump officially terminated Harris’ Secret Service protection effective Sept. 1, signing an order last week to that effect. Normally, former vice presidents receive six months of protection after leaving office, meaning Harris’ coverage should have ended July 21. But just before his own departure on Jan. 20, President Joe Biden quietly extended her detail for a full year.

It remains unclear why Biden granted Harris the extra time, but local Democratic leaders sharply criticized Trump’s move.

“This is another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation in the form of firings, the revoking of security clearances and more,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told FOX 11 in a statement. “This puts the former vice president in danger, and I look forward to working with the governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles.”

In addition to LAPD protection, the California Highway Patrol has also been tapped to potentially assist Harris, according to the Los Angeles Times. Any such deployment, however, would need the approval of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

As Headline USA previously reported, the clash over Harris’ security detail is part of a broader tit-for-tat between Donald Trump and Joe Biden that stretches back to 2021, when Biden revoked Trump’s intelligence briefings and security clearances, citing his “erratic behavior.”

Four years later, Trump returned the favor — stripping Biden and a host of Democratic allies of their clearances and access to federal buildings.

Those impacted by Trump’s sweeping order included Harris herself, Hillary Clinton, and former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, along with New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom spearheaded lawfare campaigns against Trump. Former Biden officials Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and Lisa Monaco were also affected, as well as Alexander Vindman and certain Biden family members.

Trump said at the time that allowing these figures continued access to classified material was “no longer in the national interest,” blasting Biden’s “poor memory” as a national security risk and declaring: “I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino