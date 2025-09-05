Joe Biden Has Surgery to Fight His Cancer

(Headline USA) Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, a spokesperson said Thursday, the latest health challenge for the former president.

His spokesperson Kelly Scully confirmed the surgery after Inside Edition published video of Biden leaving church in Delaware with a fresh scar on his forehead.

She said Biden received Mohs surgery, a procedure used to cut away skin until no evidence of cancer remains.

Two years ago, while Biden was in office, he had a lesion removed from his chest. The lesion was basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

In May, Biden’s office announced that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

While the announcement shocked much of the public, internet sleuths were quick to reference a nearly three-year-old video where the former President seemingly disclosed his diagnosis in a Freudian slip.

🚨FLASHBACK🚨 Joe Biden told us he had cancer back in 2022.pic.twitter.com/J0yXYU7ALg — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 18, 2025

Biden’s apparent disclosure came during a July 2022 climate change speech in Massachusetts, where he was talking about how environmental pollution in Delaware has cancer rates there skyrocketing.

“You had to put on your windshield wipers to get the oil slick off your window. That’s why and so many other damn people I grew up with have cancer,” he said.

The Biden family has faced cancer repeatedly over the years. Biden’s son Beau died of a brain tumor, and his wife, Jill, had two cancerous lesions removed.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press