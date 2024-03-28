(Money Metals News Service) In this episode of Money Metals’ Midweek Memo, host Mike Maharrey discusses the perceived ineffectiveness of the prevailing political strategy in the United States, which revolves around the notion of “voting the bums out” to solve issues.

Maharrey argues that this approach doesn’t lead to significant change because the system itself is broken, likening it to attempting to repair a car by merely changing its driver. He asserts that despite efforts to elect better officials, the country invariably ends up with similar problems: deeper debt, more regulations, and a general decline in liberty.

Mike suggests people start looking toward Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League as the best options for real economic change.

Money Metals Exchange versus The Federal Reserve

Mike Maharrey expresses critical views on the Federal Reserve’s impact on the economy and its role in perpetuating economic issues through its policies. He suggests that the Federal Reserve’s actions have long-term damaging effects on the economic system, essentially “breaking” it, and implies that the Fed’s approach to monetary policy is problematic.

Maharrey argues that true monetary reform is unlikely to come from the Federal Reserve itself and emphasizes the need for a system backed by tangible assets like gold and silver to foster economic stability.

He critiques the Fed’s strategy of manipulating interest rates and its quantitative easing measures, pointing out that these actions contribute to financial instability and inflation, rather than resolving underlying economic challenges.

Maharrey’s commentary suggests a skepticism of the Federal Reserve’s ability to guide the economy towards genuine prosperity, advocating instead for a return to sound money principles as a solution to the systemic issues he identifies.

The Sound Money Defense League: A Grassroots Organization Supporting Sound Money Policies

Maharrey shifts the conversation to sound money, emphasizing the importance of a system backed by tangible assets like gold and silver. He criticizes the Federal Reserve’s role in perpetuating economic issues through its policies, arguing that true monetary reform is unlikely to come from federal action but rather from initiatives at the state level.

Mike Maharrey highlights the vital role of Money Metals Exchange in supporting sound money principles, emphasizing its collaboration with the Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals Exchange to push for legislative changes that advocate for gold and silver as legitimate currency.

By providing logistical support, Money Metals Exchange significantly contributes to the advocacy efforts aimed at reducing financial barriers to owning and transacting in precious metals.

Mike Maharrey speaks highly of JP Cortez and the Sound Money Defense League, highlighting their pivotal role in promoting and implementing sound money policies at the state level. Maharrey discusses the organization’s successes in pushing for legislation that supports the use of gold and silver as money, such as repealing taxes on gold and silver transactions. This is part of a broader strategy to treat these precious metals not merely as commodities but as legitimate forms of currency.

He mentions specific instances where the Sound Money Defense League, with Jp Cortez at the helm, has been instrumental in achieving legislative victories.

For example, Maharrey points out that the organization played a key role in Wisconsin’s recent repeal of its sales tax on gold and silver, marking a significant step toward recognizing these metals as legal tender. This accomplishment is part of a series of efforts across various states to eliminate financial barriers to owning and transacting with gold and silver, thereby promoting sound money principles.

Maharrey also emphasizes the power of grassroots advocacy, noting how the Sound Money Defense League leverages public support to influence state legislators. He shares anecdotes about legislators receiving overwhelming contact from constituents advocating for sound money bills, driven by mobilization efforts from the organization. In some cases, this pressure has led to legislators changing their stance on relevant legislation, underscoring the impact of concerted advocacy efforts.

Overall, Maharrey portrays JP Cortez, the Sound Money Defense League, and Money Metals Exchange as critical figures in the movement toward a financial system that embraces gold and silver as real money. Their work is framed as both strategic and impactful, with a focus on changing legislation and public policy at the state level to support sound money principles.

Maharrey encourages listeners to participate in grassroots advocacy for sound money policies with the help of Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League, emphasizing the potential impact of collective action at the state level.

He argues that even small steps, such as making calls to state representatives, can have a significant impact due to the lower level of political engagement at the state level compared to the national level.

Buy Gold and Support Sound Money Policies with Money Metals Exchange

Maharrey encourages listeners to buy gold and silver through Money Metals Exchange, framing it as an action that supports sound money while also serving as a wise investment. He underscores the availability of precious metal specialists at Money Metals Exchange who can guide individuals in integrating gold and silver into their investment portfolios, aligning personal financial health with the broader movement towards a more stable and principled monetary system.

Supporting Money Metals Exchange helps advance sound money change in the U.S. by promoting the use of gold and silver as legitimate forms of currency and investment. This is achieved through several key actions.

Money Metals Exchange and Sound Money Highlights:

Legislative Advocacy : Money Metals Exchange collaborates closely with the Sound Money Defense League, a leading organization advocating for sound money policies at the state level. Through this partnership, they push for legislative changes that recognize gold and silver as real money, thus encouraging policies that reduce financial barriers to owning and transacting in precious metals. Their combined efforts have led to significant legislative victories, such as the repeal of sales taxes on gold and silver in various states, which marks a step toward treating these metals as currencies rather than commodities.



: By providing resources and information on the importance of sound money, Money Metals Exchange educates the public on the benefits of a monetary system backed by tangible assets. This raises awareness about the flaws in the current fiat currency system and the Federal Reserve’s policies, fostering a greater understanding of sound money principles among the public. Additionally, Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League offer a scholarship for students

: Money Metals Exchange offers individuals the opportunity to invest in gold and silver , thus empowering them financially. By encouraging the acquisition of precious metals, they not only support personal financial health but also promote a broader movement towards a more stable and principled monetary system. This aligns personal financial interests with the advocacy for sound money policies.

Grassroots Mobilization: The organization leverages public support to influence state legislators through grassroots advocacy. This mobilization effort underscores the impact of collective action at the state level, demonstrating that even small steps like contacting state representatives can lead to significant policy changes. Such advocacy efforts are crucial in building momentum for sound money policies across the country.

In summary, supporting Money Metals Exchange contributes to the sound money movement by advocating for legislative changes, educating the public, empowering individuals financially, and mobilizing grassroots efforts. These actions collectively help shift the U.S. towards a financial system that embraces gold and silver as real money, challenging the status quo and promoting economic stability and liberty.

Summary

The episode concludes with Maharrey advocating for the acquisition of gold and silver as a practical step towards supporting sound money, alongside engaging in political activism to push for policy changes that recognize precious metals as legal tender.

This episode encapsulates a critique of the current political and economic systems, advocating for a grassroots approach to enact change through sound money policies. Maharrey’s message is empowering, suggesting that individuals can contribute to significant reform through targeted action at the state level and by personally embracing gold and silver as part of their financial strategy.

Maharrey positions Money Metals Exchange as both a resource for those looking to invest in gold and silver and as a strategic partner in the broader movement toward establishing sound money policies. He sees engagement with Money Metals Exchange as a means to both personal financial health and the promotion of a more stable and principled monetary system.