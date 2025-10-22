Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Report: Secret Hearing to be Held Friday in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case

Prosecutors were allowed to file a court document in secret because it purportedly contains “secure information that might endanger personal and public safety if disclosed"...

Posted by Ken Silva
This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday that a secret hearing is scheduled for Friday in the case of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University event on Sept. 10.

Robinson’s attorneys have been seeking to have Robinson appear in court in regular street clothes instead of jail attire—both to maintain his presumption of innocence and to avoid prejudicing a future jury.

But according to the Tribune, prosecutors are opposing that request, and they don’t want the public to know why that is. Newly appointed 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf is apparently going along with the prosecutors, allowing them to file a court document on Monday in secret because it purportedly contains “secure information that might endanger personal and public safety if disclosed.”

“Graf has also scheduled a closed hearing on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Utah County Courthouse in Provo for the defense and prosecutors to privately argue their points,” the Tribune reported.

The latest development in the Robinson case comes after Judge Graf issued a gag order on Robinson’s lawyers, preventing them and any witnesses they want to use from speaking to the public—even though the FBI and other government parties have already widely publicized their side of the story.

The Wall Street Journal also reported on Sunday that Robinson’s trial is expected to be held in Utah County, despite concerns that he can’t get a fair trial there.

Robinson has Salt Lake lawyer Kathryn Nester representing him, as well as two California-based attorneys. Along with Friday’s secret hearing, he has a waiver hearing set for Oct. 30, and he’s yet to enter a plea. After turning himself in to the police on Sept. 11—about 33 hours after Kirk was killed—he’s since stopped cooperating with law enforcement. Utah County prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty against him.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

