Clinton, Newsom Slam Trump’s Renovation, Get Torched for Hypocrisy

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Top Democratic officials, including Hillary Clinton and Gavin Newsom, were hit with a wave of criticism online Tuesday after they attacked President Donald Trump’s ongoing construction of a ballroom in the White House.

Clinton, the twice-failed presidential candidate, accused Trump of “destroying” the White House while making no mention of her husband’s past controversies there.

“It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it,” Clinton wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of a news report on the renovation plans.

Her post was quickly drowned in replies reminding her of former President Bill Clinton’s scandals and past conduct inside the White House.

“Your husband had sex in the Oval Office. Prolly [sic] should sit this one out,” said author Robert “Buzz” Patterson.

Your husband had sex in the Oval Office. Prolly should sit this one out. https://t.co/PKqqNzaLHM — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 21, 2025

Podcast host Benny Johnson piled on: “Remind us, wasn’t it you who walked off with $28,000 in White House furniture when you moved out? And your husband who defiled the Oval Office during his presidency? President Trump’s funding a beautiful new ballroom out of his own pocket.”

Other critics noted that Bill Clinton once allowed major donors and political supporters to stay in the Lincoln Bedroom while they fundraised for him and the Democratic National Committee.

Newsom, the California governor, also came under fire after critics pointed out that his Capitol renovation was costing taxpayers as much as the cost of an NFL stadium.

“Ripping apart the White House just like he’s ripping apart the Constitution,” Newsom wrote on X.

The Trump War Room account on X shot back: “Your Capitol renovation is costing California taxpayers $1.1 BILLION — 4x more than the privately funded White House ballroom, which costs taxpayers NOTHING.”

Your Capitol renovation is costing California taxpayers $1.1 BILLION — 4x more than the privately funded White House ballroom, which costs taxpayers NOTHING. https://t.co/Bd9TkXMeFD pic.twitter.com/xOOOtGrIsk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2025

The Democrats’ criticism ignored the fact that the White House has undergone multiple renovations throughout history, according to an article published by the Trump White House.

For instance, President Theodore Roosevelt ordered the construction of the West Wing in 1902.

In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt added a second floor to the West Wing. And in 1948, President Harry Truman oversaw a complete reconstruction of the White House interior.

Both Clinton and former President Barack Obama made their own alterations to the White House.