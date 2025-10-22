Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Clinton, Newsom Slam Trump’s Renovation, Get Torched for Hypocrisy

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Top Democratic officials, including Hillary Clinton and Gavin Newsom, were hit with a wave of criticism online Tuesday after they attacked President Donald Trump’s ongoing construction of a ballroom in the White House. 

Clinton, the twice-failed presidential candidate, accused Trump of “destroying” the White House while making no mention of her husband’s past controversies there. 

“It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it,” Clinton wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of a news report on the renovation plans. 

Her post was quickly drowned in replies reminding her of former President Bill Clinton’s scandals and past conduct inside the White House. 

“Your husband had sex in the Oval Office. Prolly [sic] should sit this one out,” said author Robert “Buzz” Patterson. 

Podcast host Benny Johnson piled on: “Remind us, wasn’t it you who walked off with $28,000 in White House furniture when you moved out? And your husband who defiled the Oval Office during his presidency? President Trump’s funding a beautiful new ballroom out of his own pocket.” 

Other critics noted that Bill Clinton once allowed major donors and political supporters to stay in the Lincoln Bedroom while they fundraised for him and the Democratic National Committee. 

Newsom, the California governor, also came under fire after critics pointed out that his Capitol renovation was costing taxpayers as much as the cost of an NFL stadium. 

“Ripping apart the White House just like he’s ripping apart the Constitution,” Newsom wrote on X. 

The Trump War Room account on X shot back: “Your Capitol renovation is costing California taxpayers $1.1 BILLION — 4x more than the privately funded White House ballroom, which costs taxpayers NOTHING.”

The Democrats’ criticism ignored the fact that the White House has undergone multiple renovations throughout history, according to an article published by the Trump White House. 

For instance, President Theodore Roosevelt ordered the construction of the West Wing in 1902.

In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt added a second floor to the West Wing. And in 1948, President Harry Truman oversaw a complete reconstruction of the White House interior.

Both Clinton and former President Barack Obama made their own alterations to the White House.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Secret Hearing to be Held Friday in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case
Next article
Biden Mouthpiece Jean-Pierre Implies Dems Are Racist, Homophobic

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com