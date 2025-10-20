Report: Charlie Kirk Assassination Trial Expected to Cost Utah County $5 Million

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The trial of alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson is expected to cost Utah County roughly $5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, indicating that Robinson’s case won’t be moved to another venue, despite concerns that he may not get a fair trial where Kirk was killed.

“Trial costs include a defense team, speeding up four new hires at the county prosecutor’s office and hundreds of hours of police overtime,” the Journal reported.

“The county is responsible for keeping everyone involved in the case safe. That includes a SWAT team and two armored vehicles every time accused shooter Tyler Robinson is transported from the county jail to the courthouse,” the newspaper added.

“Trials are sometimes moved if the court system can’t find an unbiased jury, or if it just isn’t equipped for the job. But Utah County officials said they have received no indication that the proceedings will be moved.”

WSJ reported yesterday that alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson's trial is expected to cost Utah County $5 million.

The reason this matters for the country is because it indicates that his case won't be moved to another venue, despite concerns that he can't get a fair trial ther pic.twitter.com/l2x2Vj9Vb8 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) October 20, 2025

Robinson has Salt Lake lawyer Kathryn Nester representing him, as well as two California-based attorneys. Utah County taxpayers are reportedly upset that they’re footing the bill for his pricey defense. Utah County Commissioner Amelia Gardner told the Journal that “her Facebook page was flooded with constituents angry that their taxpayer dollars were funding what they saw as an over-the-top defense for Robinson.”

Despite those complaints, “It’s the best use of taxpayer dollars to ensure that he had good competent defense the first time so that we don’t have to go to retrials because of rookie mistakes,” she reportedly said.

Robinson’s next hearing is set for Oct. 30, and he’s yet to enter a plea. After turning himself in to the police on Sept. 11—about 33 hours after Kirk was killed—he’s since stopped cooperating with law enforcement. Utah County prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty against him.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.