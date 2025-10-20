Monday, October 20, 2025

Report: Charlie Kirk Assassination Trial Expected to Cost Utah County $5 Million

'Trials are sometimes moved if the court system can’t find an unbiased jury, or if it just isn’t equipped for the job. But Utah County officials said they have received no indication that the proceedings will be moved...'

Posted by Ken Silva
This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The trial of alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson is expected to cost Utah County roughly $5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, indicating that Robinson’s case won’t be moved to another venue, despite concerns that he may not get a fair trial where Kirk was killed.

“Trial costs include a defense team, speeding up four new hires at the county prosecutor’s office and hundreds of hours of police overtime,” the Journal reported.

“The county is responsible for keeping everyone involved in the case safe. That includes a SWAT team and two armored vehicles every time accused shooter Tyler Robinson is transported from the county jail to the courthouse,” the newspaper added.

“Trials are sometimes moved if the court system can’t find an unbiased jury, or if it just isn’t equipped for the job. But Utah County officials said they have received no indication that the proceedings will be moved.”

Robinson has Salt Lake lawyer Kathryn Nester representing him, as well as two California-based attorneys. Utah County taxpayers are reportedly upset that they’re footing the bill for his pricey defense. Utah County Commissioner Amelia Gardner told the Journal that “her Facebook page was flooded with constituents angry that their taxpayer dollars were funding what they saw as an over-the-top defense for Robinson.”

Despite those complaints, “It’s the best use of taxpayer dollars to ensure that he had good competent defense the first time so that we don’t have to go to retrials because of rookie mistakes,” she reportedly said.

Robinson’s next hearing is set for Oct. 30, and he’s yet to enter a plea. After turning himself in to the police on Sept. 11—about 33 hours after Kirk was killed—he’s since stopped cooperating with law enforcement. Utah County prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty against him.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
