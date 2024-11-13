Report: ‘Power Lesbian’ Murdered Father w/ Ice Axe on Election Night

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The “power lesbian” partner of a prominent transgender author allegedly murdered her father with an ice axe at her Seattle home after she “freaked out” on Election Night, according to the Daily Mail.

The alleged murderer, 33-year-old Corey Burke—an employee of Jeff Bezos’s aerospace firm, Blue Origin—reportedly confessed to her crime.

“After emerging from the house with blood ‘dripping’ down her face, she confessed to police that she ‘freaked out,’ claiming there was ‘something important about Election Day.’ Burke reportedly told detectives that ‘she knew that she could not convince her father to keep the lights off’, so went upstairs and retrieved the murder weapon,” the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

Im never going to finish my epic election meltdown cringe comp at this rate 😔 https://t.co/fwsFhGIoqy — stricture (@bog_beef) November 13, 2024

“She then tripped her father and strangled him before attacking him with the ice axe. Burke then bit him and hit him several times in the head and side with the blunt and sharp ends of the ice axe, cops say. His body was found in the basement.”

According to the Daily Mail, Burke’s wife is Samantha Leigh Allen, an editor at Conde Nast’s transgender news website Them. Allen previously worked for The Daily Beast and Fusion media.

Burke and her father, Timothy Burke, also reportedly live together. The Daily Mail didn’t clarify whether Allen lives with both of them, too.

Burke was reportedly taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, before being charged with first degree murder. She’s set to appear in court on Nov. 21, according to the Daily Mail.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.