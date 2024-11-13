Quantcast
Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Elizabeth Warren Demands Judicial Confirmation Blitz to Undermine Trump Presidency

'Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer must use every minute of the end-of-year legislative session to confirm federal judges and key regulators—none of whom can be removed by the next President...'

Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warrant / PHOTO: Gage Skidmore, wikimedia

(Headline USA) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., pushed her Democratic colleagues this week to use “every” remaining “minute” of the legislative session to jam through dozens of judicial appointments before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Following Trump’s sweeping victory this month, Warren proposed a “path forward” for Democrats to combat the incoming Republican-controlled government, which includes confirming as many judges and “key regulators” as possible so they can become a part of the bureaucracy’s permanent resistance.

“Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer must use every minute of the end-of-year legislative session to confirm federal judges and key regulators—none of whom can be removed by the next President,” Warren wrote on X.

She added, “While still in charge of the Senate and the White House, we must work with urgency and do all we can to safeguard our democracy.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., seemed less enthusiastic about Warren’s Hail Mary.

“That may mean some long sessions,” he told the New York Times.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., agreed with Warren’s plan and argued Democrats need to get ready for longer hours.

“It can’t be business as usual in the remaining days of this session. We have to focus and devote the additional hours. All hands on deck has to be the mantra,” he said.

Senate Republicans made their opposition to Warren’s proposed confirmation blitz much clearer, vowing to undermine any attempt at lame-duck politicking.

“I can assure our colleagues that Senate Republicans are no more inclined today than we were in July to rubber-stamp radicals for the federal bench,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said earlier this month.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., who is running to replace McConnell as the Republicans’ Senate leader, issued a much stronger statement.

“We will strongly oppose Democrats’ nominees between now and President Trump’s inauguration,” he said. “The American people have spoken loudly and clearly that they support the Trump agenda, and we will oppose any effort to block the will of the American people.”

