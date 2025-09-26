Report: Kirk Alleged Killer Encountered Police Hours After Attack

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Law enforcement officers in Utah made contact with Tyler Robinson just hours after he allegedly assassinated Charlie Kirk, the former founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, according to a new report by Fox News.

Robinson reportedly approached an officer as he tried to retrieve the rifle used in the Sept. 10 shooting, which killed Kirk as he addressed a crowd of young supporters at Utah Valley University.

Investigators learned of the attempt from text messages Robinson sent to his transgender-identifying boyfriend, Lance Twiggs.

The encounter happened around 6:30 p.m., roughly six hours after the shooting. By then, officers had already located the rifle, which Robinson allegedly wrapped in a towel and left in a wooded area near campus.

“The officer was guarding the perimeter after authorities placed the campus on lockdown, and the encounter appears to have thwarted the suspect’s attempt to recover the Mauser .30-06 rifle prosecutors allege was used to kill Kirk,” Fox News reported Thursday.

"I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its [sic] quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres [sic] one vehicle lingering."

In a text to his boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, Robinson wrote: “I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its [sic] quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres [sic] one vehicle lingering.”

In a separate text message, Robinson reportedly expressed his intent to try again but said police made it too risky.

“There is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t wanna chance it,” he allegedly wrote.

He also voiced concerns about what his father would say about the missing weapon, which had been gifted to him by his grandfather.

“I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle… I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas [sic] rifle,” he wrote.