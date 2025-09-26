George Soros Facing Impending Federal Investigation

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) George Soros and his Open Society Foundations could soon face criminal investigations from the DOJ after years of alleged wrongdoing.

The DOJ instructed several Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys to examine potential criminal offenses, including arson, providing material support to terrorism, racketeering, wire fraud, and other violations, according to a Thursday report from the New York Times.

The directive comes shortly after President Donald Trump publicly decried the slow pace of investigations and potential indictments involving embattled figures like former FBI Director James Comey, Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Soros and OSF have long drawn scrutiny for funneling billions into left-leaning causes, including the election of some of the nation’s most radical prosecutors.

Numerous reports and investigations have determined that these prosecutors routinely ignored criminal activity, putting Americans at risk.

The DOJ directive specifically targets U.S. attorney offices in California, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Maryland and other regions.

The move follows a report from the Capital Research Center, which found that OSF granted $80 million to groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence.

“The evidence is stark: Open Society has sent millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that engage in ‘direct actions’ that the FBI defines as domestic terrorism,” the group said in the report.

Earlier reporting from the Media Research Center further underscored Soros’s massive influence.

According to the MRC, Soros’s OSF not only funneled millions into campaigns to elect leftist prosecutors but also appeared to control them through a network of radical organizations.

“The Soros empire spent at least $40 million to elect its prosecutors. It then invested an additional $77,663,316 to 20 leftist nonprofits to coordinate and control the prosecutors, bringing the total Soros spending to at least $117,663,316,” MRC reported in 2024.

Soros’s influence extended beyond politics and into the media. In 2023, the Media Research Center reported that OSF granted $131 million to 253 media organizations worldwide, effectively giving Soros and Open Society the power to shape narratives and influence public discourse.

Prosecutors have largely ignored these findings, at least not until now.