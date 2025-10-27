Monday, October 27, 2025

Report: House Democrats Expose Hundreds of People w/ Top Secret Security Clearances

'In total 6,300 people were marked as having Democratic Party affiliation, while 17 were listed as having Republican Party affiliation...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Computer hackers cyberattack
Big Tech and government can pose problems. / IMAGE: ABC News via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The tech publication WIRED reported Monday that a website run by the House Democrats has exposed sensitive details of over 7,000 people, with roughly 450 of them holding top secret security clearances.

According to Wired, an “ethical security researcher” found cybersecurity flaws on the website DomeWatch, which is run by the House Democrat and whose content includes videostreams of congressional proceedings and other events.

“The researcher found data including applicants’ short written biographies and fields indicating military service, security clearances, and languages spoken, along with details like names, phone numbers, and email addresses. Each individual was also assigned an internal ID,” WIRED reported.

“The data also included information about people’s political affiliations. Among the estimated 7,000 entries, there were around 4,200 people who appeared to have experience working in Congress. In total 6,300 people were marked as having Democratic Party affiliation, while 17 were listed as having Republican Party affiliation, and another 250-plus were listed as independent or other,” the outlet added.

The security researcher reportedly notified House of Representatives’ Office of the Chief Administrator on Sept. 30, and the site was secured within hours.

WIRED said it contacted Office of the Chief Administrator and House Democrats for comment, which said that an investigation has been launched over the matter.

“Today, our office was informed that an outside vendor potentially exposed information stored in an internal site,” Joy Lee, spokesperson for House Democratic whip Katherine Clark, whose office has responsibility for the DomeWatch site, reportedly told WIRED in a statement.

“We immediately alerted the Office of the Chief Administration Officer, and a full investigation has been launched to identify and rectify any security vulnerabilities.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

