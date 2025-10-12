Report: Ghislaine Maxwell Held Secret Meeting at New Prison While Other Inmates Were Locked Down

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report on Saturday about convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell receiving special treatment at the low-security prison camp where she was moved to in July.

According to the Journal, the prison camp in Bryan, Texas locks down other inmates around 8 p.m. so she can shower. Guards escort her to the recreation area for late-night workouts, too.

Once in August, the prison locked down the facility during recreation time so that Maxwell could meet with several unknown visitors in the federal prison camp’s chapel, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

One inmate, Christiane Irwin, a 46-year-old Texas accountant convicted of defrauding a law firm where she worked, spoke to the Journal about Maxwell’s preferential treatment. “Within days, she had been moved to the higher-security Houston Federal Detention Center,” the Journal reported it.

The cushy prison where Ghislaine Maxwell now stays locked down other inmates so she could conduct a secret meeting with unknown visitors.

One inmate who talked to WSJ about the matter was transferred to a higher-security prison days later.

Full story definitely worth the read. https://t.co/xogatcEKfW pic.twitter.com/qtUGHbMuUl — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) October 12, 2025

According to the Journal, the Federal Prison Camp Bryan used to have as few as six guards oversee more than six hundred inmates. Guards were typically unarmed.

But after Maxwell’s transfer, the facility now has special operations response teams, or SORT—the BOP’s equivalent of SWAT teams—at the camp’s main entrance and rear gate at all times, due to the heightened security risk she poses, according to the Journal.

There was a shooting outside the facility in August, though police later determined that it was local gang violence unrelated to Maxwell.

Maxwell could be at the facility until 2037 after the Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal earlier this month—though President Donald Trump also said this month that he will “take a look” at possibly pardoning her.

Maxwell’s transfer follows an interview she gave to the Justice Department, in which she reportedly discussed about 100 people who were associated with her and Epstein. In that interview, she said she never saw Trump commit any wrongdoing. She also said she never saw former President Bill Clinton do anything wrong, either.

Maxwell was previously housed in the “honor dorm” of a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

Her lawyer said the transfer—which was conducted after Bryan underwent a “deep cleaning”—was due to threats to her safety at the Tallahassee prison.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.