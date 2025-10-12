Sunday, October 12, 2025

Melania Trump Forces Yet Another Retraction and Apology from Book Publisher

We have, in consultation with the author, removed several passages of the book that referenced unverified claims about the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Melania Trump
Melania Trump speaks during a State Dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) One of the world’s largest book publishers publicly apologized to First Lady Melania Trump after publishing an uncorroborated claim that she was introduced to President Donald Trump by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

HarperCollins UK published the apology on Tuesday on X, saying that the book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, had been recalled and that future editions would not include the disputed passages. 

Written by British author Andrew Lownie, the book primarily focuses on Prince Andrew, brother of King Charles III and an Epstein associate. However, it also claimed that Epstein “facilitated” the first meeting between the first lady and President Trump. 

Melania and Donald Trump have repeatedly stated they met through former modeling agent Paolo Zampolli at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998. 

Despite no evidence, several news outlets and media personalities repeated the Epstein claim, prompting legal threats from the First Lady. HarperCollins is just the latest publisher to apologize. 

“We have, in consultation with the author, removed several passages of the book that referenced unverified claims about the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump,” the British book publisher wrote. “Copies of the book that include those references are being permanently removed from distribution.”  

It added, “HarperCollins UK apologizes to the First Lady.” 

According to The New York Times, the conspiracy theories began after Epstein falsely took credit for linking Melania, then a model, with Trump.

Other entities and individuals who have issued similar apologies include Democratic strategist and podcast host James Carville and The Daily Beast.  

Hunter Biden, the embattled son of former President Joe Biden, made the claim but has yet to apologize, even after Trump threatened legal action for $1 billion. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Ghislaine Maxwell Held Secret Meeting at New Prison While Other Inmates Were Locked Down
Next article
20 People Shot in Mississippi after High School Football Game

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com