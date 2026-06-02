FBI Director’s Girlfriend Sues Reporters for Story about ‘Inebriated’ Friend

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Director Kashyap Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has sued MS Now and two of its reporters for a story claiming that the bureau had agents escort one of her inebriated friends home after a night of partying in Nashville.

The Dec. 5 story, written by Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian, said that the incident took place in the spring of 2025.

“Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, asked FBI agents on her security team at least two times, including once this spring, to drive her friend home, and agents objected to diverting from their assignment, said the sources,” the story said, citing anonymous sources.

“But Patel insisted they do as Wilkins requested and in one case called the leader of Wilkins’ security detail and yelled at him to do so.”

🚨DEFAMATION LAWSUIT FILED🚨 FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins has filed a defamation lawsuit against MS Now, formerly MSNBC, reporter Carol Leonnig, and reporter Ken Dilanian. The complaint centers on a December 5, 2025, MS Now article that falsely claimed… pic.twitter.com/g4HFVrVtx6 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 1, 2026

According to Wilkins’s lawsuit, the story was totally fabricated. Wilkins doesn’t drink alcohol, and didn’t even have FBI security in the spring of 2025, when the incident was said to have taken place. Wilkins only received taxpayer-funded security later in the year in response to death threats, according to the lawsuit.

“Defendants are, of course, free to comment on the leadership of the FBI and its allocation of resources, whether positively or negatively,” Wilkins’s lawsuit says. “They are not, however, entitled to lie about it … Journalists cannot avoid accountability by hiding behind fabricated ‘anonymous’ sources.”

Wilkins claims the false story caused her reputational harm, and she seeks over $75,000 as a result. MS Now and its reporters have yet to respond to the lawsuit, which is the latest in a series of legal actions from Wilkins and Patel.

Wilkins first sued former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin last August for his claims that she’s an Israeli intelligence asset who’s acting as a “honeypot”—a tactic where someone sexually manipulates their target to compromise, manipulate or spy on them. Wilkins has also sued right-wing influencers Elijah Schaffer and Sam Parker over similar claims.

Patel, for his part, filed an unsuccessful lawsuit against former agent Frank Figliuzzi over his claims that he spends more time in the nightclub than in the office. He’s also suing The Atlantic for reporting that his drinking habits are negatively affecting his performance.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.