Report: Epstein Victim to Publish Book from the Grave

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Virginia Giuffre, who was one of the most vocal victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, reportedly committed suicide in April—but the world hasn’t heard the last from her.

According to a Sunday article in the US Sun, her autobiography, Nobody’s Girl, is set to hit the shelves in October.

“The book, to be published in October, will tell how she was ­trafficked as a teenager,” the Sun reported.

“Giuffre’s autobiography will contain ‘intimate and disturbing’ details of her relationship with Prince Andrew. The bombshell book will see her open up for the first time since the disgraced royal paid her millions to prevent claims of sex abuse going to court.”

An anonymous source told The Sun: “This is her ultimate revenge.”

Giuffre, formerly Virginia Roberts, alleged that Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her, starting at 16 years old, for Epstein’s “pleasure, including lessons in Epstein’s preferences during oral sex.” Giuffre said she was trafficked to prominent figures such as Prince Andrew, attorney Alan Dershowitz, politician Bill Richardson, and others.

She settled a lawsuit with Maxwell in 2017 and Prince Andrew in 2022, while dropping her lawsuit against Dershowitz—saying she may have made a “mistake” in accusing him of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of conspiring with Epstein in 2021. Epstein was reportedly found dead in his prison cell in August 2019—allegedly of suicide, though Maxwell recently said she doubts that.

Maxwell recently was interviewed by the DOJ, which released transcripts of that interaction on Friday.

