Monday, August 25, 2025

Clintons Welcomed Ghislaine Maxwell as ‘Honored Guest’ Despite Epstein Accusations

Maxwell’s inclusion on a list for individuals recommended for “complimentary access to the conference” suggests that her name likely came from former President Bill Clinton or his wife, Hillary...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton shakes hands with Jeffrey Epstein as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on. / IMAGE: William J. Clinton Presidential Library via Daily Mail

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A shocking new report has revealed that the Clintons once celebrated Ghislaine Maxwell at a special event, even after she was publicly accused of being involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors.

Photos, videos and documents obtained by leftist CNN showed that Maxwell attended the Clinton Global Initiative conference in September 2013 as an honored guest.

Maxwell was even greeted with applause at a lunch event, reportedly recognized as one of the “Commitment to Action” leaders.

Worse still, Maxwell’s inclusion on a list for individuals recommended for “complimentary access to the conference” suggests that her name likely came from former President Bill Clinton or his wife, Hillary Clinton, the twice-failed presidential candidate.

According to CNN, Maxwell was at the event as a representative for the TerraMar Project, which the leftist outlet described as an “ocean conservation non-profit she founded in 2012.”

The Clinton Foundation even highlighted TerraMar in a press release, praising its pledge to rally international support for “including oceans in the United Nations’ global priorities.”

“In 2013, the TerraMar Project committed to launch the Sustainable Oceans Alliance (SOA) to mobilize the international community and the public at large on the importance of the Oceans and the Seas and to ensure that the 193 UN Member States recognize and incorporate oceans in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to be adopted in 2015,” the press release read.

The Maxwell-Clinton ties come as the Democratic Party continues trying—albeit unsuccessfully—to implicate President Donald Trump in the Epstein/Maxwell criminal conspiracy. Maxwell herself recently told the DOJ that she never saw Trump acting inappropriately around her.

In a statement to CNN, a Clinton Foundation spokesperson downplayed Maxwell’s attendance at the event, claiming that there were more than 600 “comps approved at CGI in 2013.”

They insisted her participation was approved at “the staff level, which included the office of President Clinton.”

A spokesperson for Bill Clinton echoed the defense, insisting the event took place more than a decade ago.

“This is about someone working on ocean conservation attending a charitable conference 12 years ago, along with thousands of other people, and nothing more. As we have consistently said, the Clintons know nothing about Jeffrey Epstein’s terrible crimes,” the spokesperson added.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Epstein Victim to Publish Book from the Grave
Next article
Trump Blasts Democrat Maryland Gov After ‘Walk the Street’ Threat

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com