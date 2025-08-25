Clintons Welcomed Ghislaine Maxwell as ‘Honored Guest’ Despite Epstein Accusations

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A shocking new report has revealed that the Clintons once celebrated Ghislaine Maxwell at a special event, even after she was publicly accused of being involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors.

Photos, videos and documents obtained by leftist CNN showed that Maxwell attended the Clinton Global Initiative conference in September 2013 as an honored guest.

Maxwell was even greeted with applause at a lunch event, reportedly recognized as one of the “Commitment to Action” leaders.

Worse still, Maxwell’s inclusion on a list for individuals recommended for “complimentary access to the conference” suggests that her name likely came from former President Bill Clinton or his wife, Hillary Clinton, the twice-failed presidential candidate.

According to CNN, Maxwell was at the event as a representative for the TerraMar Project, which the leftist outlet described as an “ocean conservation non-profit she founded in 2012.”

The Clinton Foundation even highlighted TerraMar in a press release, praising its pledge to rally international support for “including oceans in the United Nations’ global priorities.”

“In 2013, the TerraMar Project committed to launch the Sustainable Oceans Alliance (SOA) to mobilize the international community and the public at large on the importance of the Oceans and the Seas and to ensure that the 193 UN Member States recognize and incorporate oceans in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to be adopted in 2015,” the press release read.

The Maxwell-Clinton ties come as the Democratic Party continues trying—albeit unsuccessfully—to implicate President Donald Trump in the Epstein/Maxwell criminal conspiracy. Maxwell herself recently told the DOJ that she never saw Trump acting inappropriately around her.

In a statement to CNN, a Clinton Foundation spokesperson downplayed Maxwell’s attendance at the event, claiming that there were more than 600 “comps approved at CGI in 2013.”

They insisted her participation was approved at “the staff level, which included the office of President Clinton.”

A spokesperson for Bill Clinton echoed the defense, insisting the event took place more than a decade ago.

“This is about someone working on ocean conservation attending a charitable conference 12 years ago, along with thousands of other people, and nothing more. As we have consistently said, the Clintons know nothing about Jeffrey Epstein’s terrible crimes,” the spokesperson added.