Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Report: Elon Musk’s Father Sexually Molested His Stepdaughter

Elon has reportedly supported his stepfamily through thick and thin...

Posted by Ken Silva
Elon Musk attends news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times reported horrific allegations of child abuse against billionaire Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, on Tuesday, including that Errol molested his stepdaughter when she was four years old, sniffed her dirty underwear when she was 14, and got her pregnant as an adult.

Errol, who denied the abuse allegations but admitted to having children with her, was also accused of molesting his five-year-old son.

According to the Times, the first accusation occurred in 1993, when the unnamed stepdaughter told relatives that Errol touched her at the family house. The family members said they concated authorities in South Africa about the matter.

A decade later, she reportedly caught him sniffing her underwear in California. As a result, “a restraining order was issued against Errol Musk,” the Times reported, citing anonymous sources.

The alleged abuse, along with her brother’s death, may have contributed to the stepdaughter becoming a drug addict.

“She spent time in jail on charges that she stole jewelry from Errol Musk and Ms. Bezuidenhout to pay for drugs,” the Times reported.

The stepdaughter’s mother, Heide-Mari Bezuidenhout, had divorced Errol, but reconnected with him in 2009—brining the stepdaughter, who was then 21, back into his orbit. Errol admitted to getting the stepdaughter pregnant.

“One thing led to another — you can call it God’s plan or nature’s plan,” he reportedly told The Sunday Times in 2018.

The stepdaughter also said she has one child with Errol, while Errol told the Times it was “none of your business” how many children they had together.

Errol was also accused of abusing one of those children in 2022, when the child was five.

“He said, ‘dad gropes his behind,’” Bezuidenhout, the boy’s grandmother, texted a relative around 2023, according to the Times. “He screamed, ‘no dad.’”

Errol denied the allegations.

“There was no evidence because this is nonsense,” he told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Elon has reportedly supported his stepfamily through thick and thin.

 “Elon has always been there,” the stepdaughter reportedly said.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

