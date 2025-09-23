Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Israeli Officials Press U.S. Lawmakers to Prohibit Boycotts

The Israeli government covered all expenses, including roundtrip flights, accommodations, meals, and programming for the bipartisan group of Democratic and Republican legislators...

Posted by Jose Nino
Columbia University assistant professor Shai Davidai, reads the names of Israeli hostages held by Hamas after being denied access to the main campus, to prevent him from accessing the lawn currently occupied by pro-Palestine student demonstrators in New York on Monday, April 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(José Niño, Headline USA) Israeli leaders have called on a record number of American state legislators to enact strict laws targeting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement during a landmark conference in Jerusalem.  

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar directly lobbied 250 American state legislators visiting Jerusalem this week to enact laws targeting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement in their home states, according to a report by The Middle East Eye.

The fully funded conference, which brought together five lawmakers from each of the 50 states from Sunday to Thursday, represented the largest delegation of American elected officials to ever visit Israel. The Israeli government covered all expenses, including roundtrip flights, accommodations, meals, and programming for the bipartisan group of Democratic and Republican legislators.

During his address to the delegation, Sa’ar characterized the BDS movement as part of “a coordinated global effort to eliminate the State of Israel” and described Israel’s opponents as engaging in “propaganda, political, legal and economic warfare.” He explicitly told the lawmakers that “the best answer against BDS, until this day has been anti-BDS legislation by your states” while urging them to strengthen their efforts by declaring that “the boycotters must be boycotted,” per a report by The Idaho Statesman

The conference occurred during a particularly sensitive period, coinciding with Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Israel and following controversial Israeli strikes in Qatar. The timing also came shortly after a UN report concluded that Israel had carried out four of the five genocidal acts defined by the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Sa’ar’s lobbying effort builds on existing momentum across American states. As of 2025, 38 states have enacted laws, executive orders, or resolutions designed to discourage boycotts of Israel. These measures typically require government contractors to certify they are not boycotting Israel or mandate public pension funds divest from companies participating in BDS activities.

The first state anti-BDS law passed in Illinois in 2015, with dozens of other states following suit using template legislation developed by pro-Israel organizations including the Israel Allies Foundation, AIPAC, and various Jewish federations.

The BDS movement, launched in 2005, calls for economic pressure on Israel until it “ends its occupation, treats Palestinian citizens equally, and honors the internationally recognized right of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to return to the homes they were expelled from or fled during Israel’s creation.” The movement encompasses boycotts of Israeli products and companies, divestment from businesses operating in Israeli settlements, and sanctions against Israel. 

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
US Officials Say Regime Change in Venezuela Is the Real Goal of Military Action in the Caribbean
Next article
Report: Elon Musk’s Father Sexually Molested His Stepdaughter

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com