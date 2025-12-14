‘Rolling Stone’ Magazine Questions Project Veritas’ Terror Plot Report

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Lefty magazine Rolling Stone has cast doubt on a Project Veritas report involving an alleged terrorist plot by two Brazilian nationals.

As reported by Project Veritas on Oct. 11, the FBI and local law enforcement in Florida raided the hotel room of Janaina “Jania” Toledo, 32, and Leonardo Corona Ramos, 42, over an alleged investigation into a potential terrorist threat against the Chabad of South Orlando.

Rolling Stone disputed major aspects of Project Veritas’s reporting, confirming that Toledo and Ramos had been detained but claiming there was no active terrorism investigation. Instead, the outlet reported the two individuals had been detained on ICE immigration hold.

Headline USA independently verified with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening that a complaint had been filed related to an address connected to the Chabad of South Orlando. Officials declined to provide further details.

Rolling Stone claimed the “almost-too-crazy-to-be-true story” may have been a “fabrication” of Brazilian influencer Patricia Lelis Bolín, whom the outlet described as “a serial forger, fabulist, and federal fugitive allegedly holed up in a Mexico hotel, on the run from the FBI in a major fraud case.”

Bolín is currently being sought by the FBI after a grand jury indicted her on charges alleging she stole $700,000 from illegal aliens while posing as an immigration attorney. She denied being the source of the Project Veritas story.

“I hope you do better research on Janaina de Toledo and Leonardo Corona,” Bolín told Rolling Stone. “I am not the only person for whom a judge granted a protective order because of the harassment they were carrying out. Any defamation or baseless accusation attempting to claim that I produced messages or that I am Veritas source will be subject to legal action.”

According to Rolling Stone, Bolín and Toledo, one of the ICE detainees, had a lengthy and public feud on social media, raising questions about whether the information provided to Project Veritas was motivated by a personal vendetta rather than evidence of an actual crime.

At the time of the initial reporting, Headline USA confirmed that Toledo had been booked into Florida’s Orange County Jail. This news outlet also noted uncertainty surrounding the story’s origins: “How Project Veritas became aware of the plot, and who may have conceived the idea, is not immediately clear.”

A request for comment sent to Project Veritas outside of normal business hours was not returned.