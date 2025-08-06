Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Trump Threatens DC Takeover after a Black Mob Assaults DOGE Employee ‘Big Balls’

Political figures clash over local versus federal control of Washington, D.C...

Posted by Jose Nino
Chicago crime
Police work a crime scene. / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) An early Sunday morning attack on a former Department of Government Efficiency has renewed demands from Donald Trump for a federal takeover of D.C. law enforcement.

On Sunday, Edward “Big Balls” Christine was attacked during a suspected carjacking in the Logan Circle neighborhood in the early morning hours, per D.C. police reports.

The 19-year-old Coristine, who was accompanied by a woman identified as his significant other, was assaulted by a group described by police as approximately ten juveniles after the group allegedly attempted to steal their vehicle.

Police intervened while the assault was in progress, arresting two Black 15-year-olds from Hyattsville, Maryland, and charging them with unarmed carjacking. Several suspects remain at large.

Coristine sustained visible injuries and required treatment at the scene from emergency medical personnel. Following the attack, a photo of Coristine, bloodied and dazed, was circulated online by a former DOGE colleague who praised his actions protecting his companion. Authorities reported the theft of a black iPhone 16, valued at $1,000, during the incident.

“Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16 years old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens,” former president Trump posted on Truth Social in response to the event, threatening federal intervention if city leadership did not “get its act together.” 

Elon Musk, a former DOGE executive, echoed similar sentiments on social media, stating that a DOGE team member had intervened to protect a woman during a late-night assault in D.C. and was “severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rep. Randy Fine Meets With Bezalel Smotrich in Israel
Next article
Five Soldiers Shot at Georgia Army Base; Suspect Apprehended

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com