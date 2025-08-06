Trump Threatens DC Takeover after a Black Mob Assaults DOGE Employee ‘Big Balls’

(José Niño, Headline USA) An early Sunday morning attack on a former Department of Government Efficiency has renewed demands from Donald Trump for a federal takeover of D.C. law enforcement.

On Sunday, Edward “Big Balls” Christine was attacked during a suspected carjacking in the Logan Circle neighborhood in the early morning hours, per D.C. police reports.

The 19-year-old Coristine, who was accompanied by a woman identified as his significant other, was assaulted by a group described by police as approximately ten juveniles after the group allegedly attempted to steal their vehicle.

A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC. pic.twitter.com/RPHKj7J3ti — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

Police intervened while the assault was in progress, arresting two Black 15-year-olds from Hyattsville, Maryland, and charging them with unarmed carjacking. Several suspects remain at large.

Coristine sustained visible injuries and required treatment at the scene from emergency medical personnel. Following the attack, a photo of Coristine, bloodied and dazed, was circulated online by a former DOGE colleague who praised his actions protecting his companion. Authorities reported the theft of a black iPhone 16, valued at $1,000, during the incident.

“Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16 years old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens,” former president Trump posted on Truth Social in response to the event, threatening federal intervention if city leadership did not “get its act together.”

Elon Musk, a former DOGE executive, echoed similar sentiments on social media, stating that a DOGE team member had intervened to protect a woman during a late-night assault in D.C. and was “severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino