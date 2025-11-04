Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Rep. Nancy Mace Responds to Criticism over Her Charleston Airport Tirade

'Did I drop an f-bomb? I hope I did. Did I call them incompetent? If I didn't, they absolutely earned it...'

Posted by Jose Nino
Nancy Mace
Rep. Nancy Mace / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) Representative Nancy Mace unleashed a profanity-laced verbal assault on law enforcement officers at Charleston International Airport last Thursday, according to a police incident report. But she’s not apologizing for anything.

The South Carolina Republican called officers “f***ing incompetent” and insisted “this is no way to treat a fucking US Representative” during a heated confrontation over a security escort, according to the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department report

Officers were scheduled to meet Mace at 6:30 a.m. to escort her to her flight, but when they arrived at her location just before 7:00 a.m., she was apparently infuriated and immediately began cursing and making derogatory comments.

According to the report, Mace continued her verbal outburst throughout the entire walk to her gate, cursing at officers and yelling into her phone. She also said, “[Senator] Tim Scott would not be fucking treated this way,” according to a report by FITSNews. After she boarded her flight, an American Airlines gate agent and several TSA agents told police they were “shocked and upset” by her behavior. One officer noted in the report that “any other person in the airport acting and talking the way she did, our department would have been dispatched, and we would have addressed the behavior.”

Rather than apologizing, Mace doubled down during a press conference Monday. “Last Thursday morning, I absolutely, a hundred percent, confronted the airport employees who put my safety at risk,” Mace said. “Did I drop an f-bomb? I hope I did. Did I call them incompetent? If I didn’t, they absolutely earned it.”

According to WCIV, Mace claims she has experienced “over two dozen security breaches” at Charleston International Airport in 2025 alone. Her office specifically referenced the September assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to justify her security demands. 

Cameron Morabito, Mace’s Director of Operations, told The New York Times that “We are forced to take the congresswoman’s safety extremely seriously. After the world watched Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the threats against her have only intensified.”

The congresswoman directly attacked Charleston International Airport President and CEO Elliott Summey, calling him “lazy” and promising political consequences. “Until they’re willing to acknowledge the problem, apologize for the problem, and fix the problem, I have nothing more to say to Elliott Summey other than you’re fired when I’m governor,” Mace said.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Mace’s Republican gubernatorial primary opponents. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson called her response a “tantrum” and stated she is “dangerous, reckless, and will use her position to come after her enemies.” He added that “next time she claims she supports law enforcement, don’t believe her.”

Airport CEO Elliott Summey defended his staff, stating that “the men and women of our police department demonstrate professionalism, vigilance, and dedication every day as they carry out their mission to serve and protect.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

