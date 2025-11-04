Tuesday, November 4, 2025

2 Men Arrested in the Weekend Explosion at Harvard Medical School

An officer who responded to a fire alarm that morning encountered two people running from the building...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
This photo provided by the Harvard University Police Department shows a person of interest in an explosion at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Harvard University Police Department via AP)

(Headline USATwo Massachusetts men have been arrested in connection with a weekend explosion at Harvard Medical School, authorities said Tuesday.

The FBI’s Boston office announced the arrests on social media ahead of a 1 p.m. news conference. It didn’t provide further details.

The explosion occurred early Saturday on the fourth floor of Harvard Medical School’s Goldenson Building. No one was injured. The building houses labs and offices associated with the school’s neurobiology department.

Medical school officials said the explosion caused no structural damage and that all labs and equipment remained intact. The Boston Fire Department determined that the explosion was intentional. Police said officers did not find additional devices during a sweep of the building.

An officer who responded to a fire alarm that morning encountered two people running from the building, university police said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

