Rep. Mills Pressured Woman to Recant Assault Allegation, Records Suggest

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Records reveal that Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., may have pressured a woman to recant claims that he assaulted her and brandished a firearm.

The records, which include bodycam footage and documents reviewed by the Washington Post, show that a woman called 911 on Mills on Feb. 19, 2025. When DC police responded, the woman told them that “Mills had harmed her during an argument and forcibly removed her from his Southwest Washington penthouse apartment,” according to the Post.

The woman, whose name was withheld, also showed police bruises.

Police bodycam footage then captured the woman calling someone—apparently Mills. The woman reportedly said Mills “he wants me to say” that the marks on her body “were from our vacation and that I bruise easily.”

The Washington Post obtained body camera footage and police records that document Cory Mills trying successfully to evade arrest last year after his girlfriend called the police for assault allegations https://t.co/mmN05vb5D4 — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) April 18, 2026

Police interviewed Mills later that day. The congressman reportedly tried calling then-Attorney General Pam Bondi. Police weren’t happy about that.

“I stepped toward you once, if I do it again it will be to put you in handcuffs,” an officer reportedly said. “If I say don’t make a phone call, just don’t do it.”

Police initially contemplated arresting Mills, but eventually decided to classify the incident as a “family disturbance”—something that doesn’t require an arrest.

“Initially there were some statements made but our witness is entirely recanting everything and has alternative explanations that are equally unprovable,” the lieutenant could be heard saying on the phone.

Police still sent an arrest warrant to the Justice Department. It’s not clear what happened after that, though Mills was never arrested.

The congressman denied the assault allegations, while the police declined to comment.

Over roughly the last year, Mills has faced two censure threats from Democrats amid personal and professional allegations of misconduct, all of which are currently under review by the House Ethics Committee.

The accusations include threatening to release sexually explicit material of an ex-girlfriend, possible assault and rumored financial misrepresentations in disclosure filings.

He’s also been involved in sketchy arms deals. According to an explosive investigation by journalist Roger Sollenberger, Mills sold millions of dollars in grenades to a Ukrainian government firm now under investigation.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.