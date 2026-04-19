Dem Allegedly Kissed Much Younger Staffer at Swalwell Party

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of the Democratic members of disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell’s so-called “Cool Kids Clique” is under fire following allegations he kissed a “much younger” congressional staffer at a party.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., a longtime pal of Swalwell, allegedly engaged in the encounter at a 2023 party hosted by Swalwell, the New York Post reported Friday.

The party, held to celebrate the start of that year’s August recess, was also attended by Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. Swalwell, Gallego and Gomez have reportedly been part of a group known for frequent partying and drinking.

According to the Post, the staffer involved in the alleged make-out session did not work for Gomez but for another lawmaker.

New: Eric Swalwell's close friend Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who is married, was seen kissing a congressional aide in 2023 Two eyewitnesses said Gomez and the aide were against a car outside Swalwell's home during an August recess party https://t.co/MjOSXsHPD3 — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) April 18, 2026

One source told the outlet the aide “was sitting on the hood of the car and they were going at it.” The source was reportedly smoking a cigarette in front of Swalwell’s Washington, D.C., home.

“They were down the street a little bit. But it wasn’t that discreet,” the unnamed source added.

A second source said that “someone pointed it out” and that it took them “a second to recognize who it was.” This second source was waiting for an Uber.

In response to the allegations, a Gomez spokesperson denied that any such encounter occurred.

Meanwhile, the woman Gomez allegedly kissed declined to go on the record when reached by the Post.

Gomez’s team did not respond to Headline USA’s requests for comment.

Gomez is married to former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Mary Hodge, a longtime political operative who in 2024 drew scrutiny after the city approved a controversial no-bid contract benefiting her.

The Post noted that House ethics rules do not prohibit relationships between lawmakers and staffers they do not supervise, nor do they bar extramarital conduct.

The controversy surrounding Gomez comes days after Swalwell resigned from Congress and suspended his gubernatorial bid in disgrace, following sexual misconduct allegations.

Gomez denounced Swalwell in a statement after the accusations came to light, claiming: “Today I learned shocking information about Eric Swalwell containing the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable. … The congressman should leave the race now so there can be full accountability without doubt, distraction, or delay.”

Four women have accused Swalwell of misconduct, including sexual abuse, unsolicited images of his penis and unwanted advances. Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing but acknowledged “mistakes in judgment.”

Swalwell ally Gallego may also face scrutiny, as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has raised allegations that could prompt a Senate Ethics Committee review.