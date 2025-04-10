Rep. Luna Slams DOJ for Stonewalling Epstein Files Release

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The DOJ allegedly continues to stonewall the Jeffrey Epstein files — even after President Trump ordered them released. Now, a GOP congresswoman wants answers.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said in a Monday interview with former Rep. Matt Gaetz on his eponymous OANN show that the DOJ is blocking files that could expose years of abuse by Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender. The FBI and other agencies allowed Epstein to operate for decades with impunity, raising questions about whether he was a government asset.

“The one thing I’ve been very frustrated with, Matt, is that I have tried very hard to obtain the Jeffrey Epstein files. I have been contacting the Department of Justice. I’ve even chased down the FBI and I keep getting the same thing: ‘We are reviewing documents,’” Luna said.

The congresswoman criticized the DOJ for failing to release the documents at the same pace as records related to President John F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

“I’m going to continue to put pressure on the DOJ to release that information,” Luna added. “Look, there’s bad people that haven’t been charged for doing really horrible things with underage people.”

When Gaetz asked Luna whether the DOJ has given her any timeline for the full release of the Epstein files, Luna said. “In fact, I haven’t really gotten any communication from the DOJ,” she added.

Luna also revealed that the DOJ has stalled her criminal referrals against the mayors of four sanctuary cities—Eric Adams of New York City, Michelle Wu of Boston, Brandon Johnson of Chicago and Mike Johnston of Denver. Luna said the DOJ acknowledged receipt of the referrals but has not responded on whether they will pursue criminal charges.

I just referred the sanctuary city mayors to the Department of Justice for CRIMINAL investigations based on evidence from their own comments and policies, proving that they were breaking federal law. Open borders ideologies hurt people on both sides. If you hold federal office… pic.twitter.com/wt2swTOnru — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 5, 2025

The DOJ’s slow-walk is especially surprising given Trump’s clear calls for transparency, though he has acknowledged the need for procedural steps. In March, Trump defended Attorney General Pam Bondi, who herself criticized the agency’s delays in releasing the documents.

“Well, Pam Bondi has done a phenomenal job in every respect and there could have been some holdback. I haven’t heard too much about it, but there could have been. But the bottom line is the records are getting out,” Trump said, referring to the Epstein, JFK, and MLK files.