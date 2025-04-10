Thursday, April 10, 2025

Police Exposes Black Suspect’s Motive in Fatal Stabbing of White Teen

'Touch me and see what happens...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
LAPD
Los Angeles Police Department on scene of felony traffic stop. / PHOTO: Jim Winstead, wikimedia

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Law enforcement authorities have released the arrest report of Karmelo Anthony, the black man accused of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf—a white college teen with a 4.0 GPA—over a seat dispute at a California track meet earlier this month. 

The report, released by the Frisco Police Department and shared Monday on X by journalist Sarah Fields, contradicts the left’s casting of Anthony as the real victim of the seat dispute on April 2. According to the report, Anthony threatened Metcalf before fatally stabbing. 

As Metcalf approached Anthony after seating in the wrong tent, Anthony “grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside and proceeded to tell Austin, ‘Touch me and see what happens.’” 

The report noted that no one “thought Anthony really had any weapons in his bag.” When Metcalf touched him, Anthony then allegedly escalated the dispute further by challenging him to punch him. 

Shortly thereafter, Metcalf told Anthony to move again. However, the suspect produced what one witness described as a “black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest and then ran away.” 

Metcalf pleaded for help as he was critically wounded before succumbing to his injuries. He died in the arms of his twin brother, Hunter Metcalf. Anthony now faces a charge of first-degree murder. 

Despite these stark details, Anthony’s family insists that the narrative around Metcalf’s death is “false, unjust, and harmful.” 

“As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever,” the family wrote in a GiveSendGo fundraiser, asking for $350,000 in donations.

Thus far, the Anthony family has collected more than $293,000.

In contrast, a GoFoundMe to pay for Metcalf’s funeral arrangement has raised more than $150,000. Find the page below.

