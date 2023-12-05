Sheila Jackson Lee Tells Her Supporters to Vote on the Wrong Day

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, is facing yet another embarrassing challenge in her bid for Houston mayor, with ads reportedly instructing her supporters to vote on the incorrect day.

Media reports indicate that Lee is in a runoff election against Texas state Sen. John Whitmire for Houston mayor, scheduled for Dec. 9. However, Lee’s campaign has mistakenly informed her presumed supporters to vote on Dec. 7, two days before the actual election.

“I’ve spent my entire career fighting for you,” the ad begins. “Now I’m running to be your mayor because we’re going to be bring down crime, fix our streets, bring good paying jobs.” Once the ad concludes, a banner comes up, displaying the wrong date.

The spot shows the wrong date to vote in the runoff (actual date is December 9) https://t.co/TCPiZ16gg1 pic.twitter.com/rF7U2wUrIB — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) December 2, 2023

This ad adds to the challenges faced by the Jackson Lee campaign on social media. In October, disturbing audio was released allegedly showing Jackson Lee verbally abusing her staffers.

In one audio clip, Lee chastises a staffer for not having readily available calendar information.

“F**king idiots serve no goddamn purpose,” a voice attributed to Lee said. “Nobody gives a shit about what you’re doing and you ain’t doing shit.”

When the staffer attempted to rectify the apparent fault, Jackson Lee became even more enraged.

“I don’t want you to do a goddamn thing. I want you to have a fucking brain,” she allegedly snapped. “I want you to have read it. I want you to say ‘Congresswoman, it was such and such date.’ That’s what I want. That’s the kind of staff I want to have.”

Leaked audio obtained by @CurrentRevolt shows Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee berating a staffer: “F**king idiots serve no goddamn purpose … Nobody gives a shit about what you’re doing and you ain’t doing shit!” (WARNING: Explicit language) pic.twitter.com/Lzl4AmKhkS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2023

The lawmaker did not publicly apologize for the alleged leaked audio. Instead, she claimed that conservative media outlets were responsible for leaking the disturbing audio.

“This is a low handed political tactic meant to discredit a thriving mayoral campaign and distract voters ahead of the early voting period,” the Jackson Lee campaign claimed at the time. “It’s unsurprising that these attacks have originated from extremely conservative blogs and political operatives backing John Whitmire.”

Jackson Lee has represented Texas’ 18th congressional district since 1995. She announced her mayoral bid in March.