Quantcast
Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Sheila Jackson Lee Tells Her Supporters to Vote on the Wrong Day

'I’ve spent my entire career fighting for you...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Sheila Jackson Lee
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to reporters. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, is facing yet another embarrassing challenge in her bid for Houston mayor, with ads reportedly instructing her supporters to vote on the incorrect day. 

Media reports indicate that Lee is in a runoff election against Texas state Sen. John Whitmire for Houston mayor, scheduled for Dec. 9. However, Lee’s campaign has mistakenly informed her presumed supporters to vote on Dec. 7, two days before the actual election. 

“I’ve spent my entire career fighting for you,” the ad begins. “Now I’m running to be your mayor because we’re going to be bring down crime, fix our streets, bring good paying jobs.” Once the ad concludes, a banner comes up, displaying the wrong date.

This ad adds to the challenges faced by the Jackson Lee campaign on social media. In October, disturbing audio was released allegedly showing Jackson Lee verbally abusing her staffers. 

In one audio clip, Lee chastises a staffer for not having readily available calendar information. 

“F**king idiots serve no goddamn purpose,” a voice attributed to Lee said. “Nobody gives a shit about what you’re doing and you ain’t doing shit.” 

When the staffer attempted to rectify the apparent fault, Jackson Lee became even more enraged. 

“I don’t want you to do a goddamn thing. I want you to have a fucking brain,” she allegedly snapped. “I want you to have read it. I want you to say ‘Congresswoman, it was such and such date.’ That’s what I want. That’s the kind of staff I want to have.”

The lawmaker did not publicly apologize for the alleged leaked audio. Instead, she claimed that conservative media outlets were responsible for leaking the disturbing audio. 

“This is a low handed political tactic meant to discredit a thriving mayoral campaign and distract voters ahead of the early voting period,” the Jackson Lee campaign claimed at the time. “It’s unsurprising that these attacks have originated from extremely conservative blogs and political operatives backing John Whitmire.” 

Jackson Lee has represented Texas’ 18th congressional district since 1995. She announced her mayoral bid in March.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pfizer Shuts Down Weight Loss Pill Because of Side Effects
Next article
Cosmetically Enhanced Kerry Pushes Biden’s Campaign Pledge of Total Coal Ban

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com