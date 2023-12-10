Illegal Alien Arrested in Slaying of 16-Year-Old High School Cheerleader

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A 23-year-old illegal immigrant was arrested on Saturday for the capital murder of Lizabeth Medina, a beloved 16-year-old high school cheerleader whose body was discovered in her apartment bathtub.

Rafael Govea Romero, identified as an “undocumented male,” was apprehended by the Edna Police Department in Texas and charged with charged with murder.

The tragic ordeal came to light when Jacqueline Medina, the girl’s mother, noticed her daughter, whom she described as “loving, kind and big-hearted,” did not attend a Christmas parade event with her cheerleading squad. She later found Lizabeth’s lifeless body in their home.

Following the discovery, local authorities and Texas Rangers initiated an investigation, focusing on a person linked to a vehicle parked near Medina’s residence.

Govea Romero was subsequently captured in Schulenburg, Edna Police Chief Rick Boone said in a press release posted on Facebook.

“Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize Lizabeth’s family and friends are grieving and will still need support from the community. The citizens of Edna can now sleep in peace,” he said.

While law enforcement didn’t immediately clarify the motive behind the murder, Jacqueline Medina expressed her belief that the man knew her daughter because there was no sign of forced entry.

Jacqueline Medina, speaking to KAVU-TV, described the tragic passing of her daughter. “My daughter was found in a way that no mother should ever find their child,” she said. “I lost it. She was my world, my everything. Everywhere, everything I do was for her.”

Expressing her profound sorrow and hope for justice, she added, “Words can’t explain what I felt at that moment finding my daughter in the matter that she was. All I can say is that I hope with all my heart that there is justice for my daughter.