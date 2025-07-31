Thursday, July 31, 2025

Rep. Giménez Might Leave Congress, Which Would Diminish Slim GOP Majority

'If Gimenez does in fact resign from Congress to run for Mayor of the City of Miami, FL, he would be abandoning President Trump’s agenda and would set his Congressional seat up for a Special Election...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Members of Congress Introduce Comprehensive U.S. Gold Audit Legislation

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Carlos Giménez did not deny he is considering exiting Congress to seek another office—a move that would further diminish the GOP majority in the House of Representatives. 

The claims that the Florida Republican is eyeing a potential run for Miami mayor first came to light thanks to journalist Laura Loomer. 

She reported that sources said Giménez is using the recess to weigh quitting Congress after he failed to secure enough votes to become chair of the House Homeland Security Committee. 

“If Gimenez does in fact resign from Congress to run for Mayor of the City of Miami, FL, he would be abandoning President Trump’s agenda and would set his Congressional seat up for a Special Election, which could be disastrous for the Republicans as they fight to keep the House majority in 2026,” Loomer wrote. “The Democrats only need 3 seats to take back the House.” 

In response, Giménez dismissed Loomer’s reporting, claiming she was attacking him because of his staunch support for Venezuelans. 

“Once again, Loomer doesn’t have the faintest idea of what she’s talking about,” Gimenez wrote. “She doesn’t like that I stand with the Venezuelan people in their fight for freedom.” 

Giménez’s rebuttal invoking Venezuelans was odd, though he accused Loomer of preferring to “funnel millions into the pockets of the leaders of the Cartel de los Soles — a criminal narco-terrorist regime headed by none other than Nicolas Maduro and an officially designated global terrorist organization by President Trump.” 

In a follow-up post, Loomer then reported that Giménez may position his son, attorney Carlos J. Giménez, to succeed him in a potential special election, while he runs for mayor. 

The incumbent Miami mayor, Republican Francis Suarez, is term-limited. 

Florida holds off-year elections, with the current term slotted to end in November 2025, though the Miami City Commission recently passed a resolution to move the election to 2026. 

The change gives Suarez and the current city council an extra year in office—though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier said the resolution violates Florida law. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Leftists Suddenly Embrace Christianity after ICE Arrests a Carpenter Named Jesus
Next article
Report: 12,000 Rounds of Ammo Stolen from FBI Storage Facility in Oregon

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com