Rep. Giménez Might Leave Congress, Which Would Diminish Slim GOP Majority

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Carlos Giménez did not deny he is considering exiting Congress to seek another office—a move that would further diminish the GOP majority in the House of Representatives.

The claims that the Florida Republican is eyeing a potential run for Miami mayor first came to light thanks to journalist Laura Loomer.

She reported that sources said Giménez is using the recess to weigh quitting Congress after he failed to secure enough votes to become chair of the House Homeland Security Committee.

SCOOP: Source tells me that GOP Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez (FL-28) @RepCarlos is deliberating during the current August recess in his district in Miami, FL whether or not to leave Congress and abandon the House GOP ahead of the upcoming November 2025 City of Miami… pic.twitter.com/Xqaxe4D3QV — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 30, 2025

“If Gimenez does in fact resign from Congress to run for Mayor of the City of Miami, FL, he would be abandoning President Trump’s agenda and would set his Congressional seat up for a Special Election, which could be disastrous for the Republicans as they fight to keep the House majority in 2026,” Loomer wrote. “The Democrats only need 3 seats to take back the House.”

In response, Giménez dismissed Loomer’s reporting, claiming she was attacking him because of his staunch support for Venezuelans.

“Once again, Loomer doesn’t have the faintest idea of what she’s talking about,” Gimenez wrote. “She doesn’t like that I stand with the Venezuelan people in their fight for freedom.”

Giménez’s rebuttal invoking Venezuelans was odd, though he accused Loomer of preferring to “funnel millions into the pockets of the leaders of the Cartel de los Soles — a criminal narco-terrorist regime headed by none other than Nicolas Maduro and an officially designated global terrorist organization by President Trump.”

In a follow-up post, Loomer then reported that Giménez may position his son, attorney Carlos J. Giménez, to succeed him in a potential special election, while he runs for mayor.

The incumbent Miami mayor, Republican Francis Suarez, is term-limited.

Florida holds off-year elections, with the current term slotted to end in November 2025, though the Miami City Commission recently passed a resolution to move the election to 2026.

The change gives Suarez and the current city council an extra year in office—though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier said the resolution violates Florida law.