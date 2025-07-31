Leftists Suddenly Embrace Christianity after ICE Arrests a Carpenter Named Jesus

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention of an illegal alien named Jesus Terán, who temporarily worked as a carpenter, has prompted left-wing media figures to draw comical parallels to Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who was also a carpenter.

Teran was arrested during one of his ICE appointments on July 8. He had previously been denied entry to the U.S. in 2015 and was later allowed in under the Biden administration in 2021.

While Teran’s case is no different from that of countless other illegal aliens who entered the country under the permissive immigration policies of the Biden administration, some media personalities fixated on his name, triggering the Christ comparisons.

when's the last time you attended church — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) July 30, 2025

“His Name Is Jesus. He’s a Carpenter. ICE Arrested Him,” read a headline from The Bulwark’s self-described “author” Adrian Carrasquillo.

The article, which unusually referred to Terán by his first name throughout, featured an image of a hand cuffed to a crucifix.

The blatant invocation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ prompted widespread mockery on X.

X user Nick Rizzuto replied to The Bulwark’s Sam Stein with: “His name is Mohammed. He’s a Pedophile. Police arrested him.”

Another user also mocked Stein, writing, “My name is Sam. I like MSNBC. I treat the Bible eisegetically.”

Others circulated a meme mocking the left’s use of the Bible and Christ to defend illegal immigration.