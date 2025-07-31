Report: 12,000 Rounds of Ammo Stolen from FBI Storage Facility in Oregon

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A community newspaper in Oregon published a bombshell scoop last week, reporting the theft of 12,000 rounds of ammunition from an FBI storage area at local firing range in January.

According to the scoop from The Columbian, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Thomas Yoder discovered the thefts on the morning of Jan. 15. He reportedly found the doors of two buildings left unsecured, one of them leading to an FBI storage facility. Security latches and padlocks on four storage sheds containing firearm targets, paint, maintenance gear and tools had also been cut or pried off, according to the report.

“I noticed bicycle tire tread marks left in the mud in front of the security gate. Those marks could then be seen coming from the direction of the equipment sheds,” Yoder said in his incident report. “The Camp Bonneville military reservation is surrounded by a security fence, and it is not open to the public, so it is unusual that someone would be riding around on a bicycle inside the property unless they bypassed the property fence and were trespassing on the property.”

According to The Columbian, items stolen from the FBI’s storage area included 10,000 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and 2,000 rounds of 5.56 rifle ammunition.

Camp Bonneville was reportedly established in 1909 as a U.S. Army rifle range and training facility for troops at Fort Vancouver. It was closed in 1995 and turned over to the Clark County government.

The Columbian reported that the facility is also used by the regional SWAT team, the Metro Explosive Disposal Unit and other law enforcement agencies.

However, the FBI’s contract to use the park as a shooting range reportedly expired late last year, right before the theft occurred. County public lands manager Kevin Tyler told the Columbian that the contract negotiations with the FBI are nearly complete, and should be finalized by September.

Local residents are now reportedly questioning why it took so long for the burglary to be publicized. Some of them don’t want the park to be used as a shooting range, either.

“The theft of 12,000 rounds from a facility used by the FBI should be a national story. The stolen ammunition also poses a serious threat to Clark County citizens,” Ann Shaw, who lives close to the county-owned property, told the Columbian. “Withholding information about this theft from the public is unconscionable.”

Another resident noted that the theft came on the heels of Department of Ecology officials who visited identifying last December several issues related to Camp Bonneville’s perimeter fencing, security gates and access to the central impact target area.

“Even as Clark County leadership was wrongly moving forward with Camp Bonneville’s continued misuse as a multi-agency law enforcement training facility, when its cleanup status remains in question, they at least assured the public that they would rein in law enforcement to minimize liability to the county and improve security. The details of this latest incident reveal that nothing has changed,” nearby resident and podcaster Karissa Halstrom reportedly said.

