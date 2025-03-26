Quantcast
Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Rep. Crockett Scrambles to Explain ‘Hot Wheels’ Slur Against Gov. Abbott

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jasmine Crockett
Jasmine Crockett / IMAGE: CSPAN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is not slowing down after derisively referring to Gov. Greg Abbott as “Gov. Hot Wheels”—a mocking reference to Abbott’s use of a wheelchair. 

Abbott has been paralyzed from the waist down since 1984 when a large oak tree fell on his back while jogging. He was 26 and a recent law school graduate at the time. 

Crockett made the offensive remarks during her speech at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles on Friday.

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now—and the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot ass mess, honey,” Crockett said in her distinctive voice. 

Despite mounting criticism, Crockett doubled down on her comment, claiming her “Hot Wheels” reference was a jab at Abbott’s use of buses to transport illegal immigrants into sanctuary jurisdictions in 2022. 

“I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable,” Crockett wrote on X Tuesday, days after making the remarks. 

“Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A** Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition,” she added.  

Crockett also aimed at Republicans, including President Donald Trump, whom she misleadingly described as “a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities.” 

She dismissed the criticism as “yet another distraction,” adding: “Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives.” 

Crockett’s remarks drew the condemnation of Rep. Andy Weber, R-Texas, who introduced a resolution to formally censure her comments. 

“The story of our great governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance,” Weber told Fox News. “Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible.”

