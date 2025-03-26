Quantcast
Sassy Rep. Crockett Faces Censure after ‘Hot Wheels’ Joke about Greg Abbott

'At no point did I mention or allude to his condition...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Jasmine Crockett
Jasmine Crockett / IMAGE: CSPAN via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Democrat Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett faces a potential censure after referring to Governor Greg Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

Rep. Randy Weber said Tuesday he plans on immediately issuing a a censure resolution, according to Fox News Digital.

“The story of our great governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance. Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible,” Weber told the outlet.

Crockett made the remarks a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles Saturday.

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there – come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot ass mess, honey,” Crockett said.

Abbott has been paralyzed below the waist since the age of 26 when a tree fell on him while running.

The Texas representative attempted to explain the comments in a lengthy social media post.

“I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable,” she began.

Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A** Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition.”

In typical Democrat fashion, Crockett tried to slam President Donald Trump while defending her comments regarding the governor.

“So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged,” Crockett concluded.

Rep. Weber added that the House needs to immediately censure Crockett “for the venomous rhetoric she spews as a representative of the Democratic Party.”

The Democrat also recently said that Senator Ted Cruz needed to be “knocked over the head, like hard.”

 

