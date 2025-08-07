Rep. Cory Mills Accused of Sextortion by Former Partner

(José Niño, Headline USA) Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., facing accusations of sextortion, financial impropriety, and emotional coercion after a former partner filed a police report and presented threatening messages.

Miss United States 2024 Lindsey Langston, Mill’s former romantic partner of three years, filed a report with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office last month. Langston subsequently spoke with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement a week later, according to police documents obtained by Blaze News.

The investigations center on allegations that Mills threatened to distribute intimate videos of Langston to future romantic partners following their February breakup.

BREAKING—Rep. @CoryMillsFL just retained a criminal defense attorney—the attorney is based in Daytona FL—stay tuned Mills is currently under criminal investigation for sexual extortion for sending dozens of violent messages threatening to release a sex tape and revenge-porn… — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) August 7, 2025

“I can send him a few videos of you as well. Oh, I still have them,” Mills allegedly wrote in text messages shown to investigators. Other purported messages included threats such as “May want to tell every guy you date that if we run into each other at any point. Strap up cowboy.”

The allegations come as Mills faces ongoing scrutiny from the House Ethics Committee and Office of Congressional Conduct regarding his campaign financing. Langston also claims she witnessed suspicious cash transactions during their relationship, describing incidents where “people would come with money bags, and he would get cash.”

Mills’ personal life has drawn additional attention following a February domestic violence call involving another woman, Sarah Raviani, from his Washington D.C. apartment. Raviani later recanted her allegations, and no charges were filed.

The congressman, whose estimated net worth ranges between $8 million and $40.35 million, has faced financial difficulties despite his wealth. As Headline USA previously noted, his landlord filed an eviction notice last month after the Florida Congressman allegedly failed to pay more than $85,000 in rent for his D.C. penthouse from March to July.

Additionally, Mills allegedly converted to Islam and was reported to have visited Syrian President Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, a former leader of the terrorist organization al-Nusra Front.

