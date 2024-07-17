Remember Fani Willis? Her Case Against Trump Faces Indefinite Delay

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Georgia Court of Appeals announced on Tuesday its intention to hear arguments in the election case against President Donald Trump on Dec. 5, weeks after the 2024 presidential election.

This post-election hearing suggests that should Trump win the election, the case could remain paused until 2029 or indefinitely, delivering a major blow to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis, a Democrat, filed criminal charges against Trump for questioning the Georgia results of the 2020 election. However, the case quickly unraveled after she failed to disclose her affair with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to lead the case.

BREAKING 🚨🚨 The #FaniWillis disqualification oral argument at the GA Court of Appeals now set for: DECEMBER 5, 2024 This is later than originally expected. Any ruling would likely be after the next Presidential inauguration pic.twitter.com/0mlG9PmEZb — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) July 16, 2024

The former president, along with some co-defendants, is pushing for Willis to be removed from the case over damning ethical issues stemming from her affair with Wade, who was then a married man.

Judge Scott McAfee ruled that either Wade or Willis needed to step aside for the case to continue. Unhappy with the ruling, Trump appealed the decision, also seeking to disqualify Willis from the case.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the appellate court agreed to hear Trump’s objections on October 4, but it was postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

Whether Willis can proceed with the case if Trump wins the 2024 election is unclear—a scenario supported by several polls and the Democratic Party’s concerns.

Legal analyst Phil Holloway indicated on Twitter that the Georgia Court of Appeals is expected to issue a ruling on the case after the presidential inauguration.

Willis is part of a group of Democrat or Democrat-appointed prosecutors targeting Trump since he left the White House in January 2021. Controversy and accusations of political bias have marred all the cases.

Most recently, Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed by Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland, saw his case halt after Judge Aileen Cannon ruled his appointment unconstitutional.

Smith also filed charges over a dispute between Trump and the National Archives and Records Administration over documents.

According to the New York Times, Biden had expressed his wish that his attorney general prosecuted Trump sooner.

In New York, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg prosecuted Trump for alleged business payments that occurred years earlier, despite both his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., and federal prosecutors declining to pursue the case.

Bragg, a George Soros-tied prosecutor, campaigned on a promise to prosecute Trump if elected, ultimately delivering on that pledge with a conviction in Manhattan, a Democratic stronghold.

Similarly, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed what has been described as a vicious civil lawsuit against Trump and his Trump Organization, following through on her campaign promise to weaponize the justice system against him.