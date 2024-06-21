Quantcast
Judge Judy Has Choice Words for Alvin Bragg: ‘Take Care of’ Real Criminals

'I would be happier ... if the district attorney of New York County would take care of criminals...'

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Judy Sheindlin, known as the reality TV star Judge Judy, harshly criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal case against former President Donald Trump, labeling it “nonsense.” 

In an interview on CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on Friday, Sheindlin expressed her dismay at Bragg’s decision to prosecute Trump, arguing it was a waste of taxpayer money. 

“You gotta twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was. [Bragg] doesn’t like him. New York City didn’t like him for a while,” Sheindlin. 

“I would be happier, as someone who owns property in Manhattan, if the district attorney of New York County would take care of criminals who were making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway,” she added.

Sheindlin added that she would have preferred Bragg use his powers to keep criminals “off the street, than to spend $5 million or $10 million of taxpayers’ money trying Donald Trump on this nonsense.” 

Her comments came after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments to his former attorney Michael Cohen.  

The case, which has been widely scolded as dubious, was revived by Bragg, a prosecutor with ties to George Soros who had campaigned on a promise to target Trump and his businesses. 

Judge Judy did not mince words when calling out Bragg’s political motivations. “I, as a taxpayer in this country, resent using the system for your own personal self-aggrandizement,” she stated during the CNN appearance. 

Judge Jury hailed Trump as a “good businessman’ and a “real estate guy,” but said she did not believe he should be president again. She endorsed former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley for president in the 2024 GOP primary.

“I don’t think that Donald ever should have been president,” Sheindlin said, “and I don’t think that even Donald thought he was going to be president.” 

